Wolfsburg into last 16 with 1-0 win over Dortmund

VfL Wolfsburg won 1-0 (a.e.t.) against Borussia Dortmund in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. VfB Stuttgart claimed a 2-1 victory against 1. FC Kaiserslautern to secure their place in the round of 16. Bundesliga 2 side 1. FC Köln pulled off the biggest surprise of the day after they eliminated Holstein Kiel of the top flight with a 3-0 win, whilst Jahn Regensburg came out on top in the all-Bundesliga 2 duel against SpVgg Greuther Fürth as they emerged 1-0 winners.

Both sides were making things difficult for themselves in the game in Wolfsburg. Borussia Dortmund looked closer to opening the scoring in the first half but hadn’t created any clear-cut chances. The second half continued in a similar fashion, which meant that it finished 0-0 after 90 minutes. The home side struck the bar in the opening minutes of extra time, then Jonas Wind turned it home from a few yards out in the 116th minute to seal victory for Wolfsburg.

VfB Stuttgart dominated the opening exchanges and got their reward in the 14th minute as Nick Woltemade gave the hosts the lead. However, Kaiserslautern didn’t let this affect them and went on to win a penalty shortly before the break. Boris Tomiak stepped up and converted his spot kick to level the scores (43’). The second half saw both sides have their share of good chances, but these initially went begging. That was until the winning goal came for the Bundesliga side: some nice combination play resulted in Chris Führich netting to make it 2-1 (76’), a goal which turned out to be the winner.

Köln shock Kiel

Köln started the better of the two sides and took their first chance, as Tim Lemperle found the back of the Kiel net with a header (8’). There were further opportunities for Steffen Baumgart’s side in the first half, but they were unable to double their advantage. The Bundesliga 2 side remained the more active team after half time, and caught a lucky break when Kiel struck the crossbar. Luca Waldschmidt took Köln a step closer to victory after he curled one in from the edge of the box (84’), and he then finished off a counterattack in stoppage time to score his second and Köln’s third (90’+7).

Greuther Fürth looked the more likely team to score in the first half of the Bavaria derby with Jahn Regensburg, but this changed in the second half when Rasim Bulić’s shot went into the Clover Leaves’ net via a deflection. Four minutes later, the goalscorer was shown a red card after a nasty challenge. Despite being a man down, Jahn were able to preserve their lead and see out the win.