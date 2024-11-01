UEFA EURO 2024 champions sustainability and social responsibility in football

UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany went beyond incredible gameplay and memorable on-field moments. It was a celebration of football’s impact on society, setting new records and sparking change that extends far beyond the pitch.

Beyond the excitement of the matches and the vibrant atmosphere in the stadiums and fan zones, UEFA set out to redefine sustainable event hosting – a commitment reflected in the publication of the UEFA EURO 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which was launched in Frankfurt on 1st November.

With a mission grounded in ambition, action and accountability, the tournament aimed to leave a lasting legacy that extended far beyond the pitch. A strategic investment of €29.6 million enabled UEFA to implement over 120 sustainability actions, achieving 95% of its pre-tournament targets.

Through targeted, data-driven initiatives, the tournament significantly reduced its environmental impact, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and proved how football can lead by example.

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president, said: “UEFA EURO 2024 was more than just a sports event. It was a global movement, with full stadiums across Germany and billions of viewers joining us from all around the world. But our purpose extended beyond these impressive figures by placing sustainability, inclusion and integrity at the core of this tournament. This report demonstrates the true potential of football to inspire positive change and foster greater respect for both people and the environment. Undoubtedly, it will pave the way for a more thoughtful and responsible approach to future sporting events.”

Bernd Neuendorf, DFB president, added: “We succeeded in making sustainability a key issue at EURO 2024, and we are proud of that. It is an achievement that many actors deserve credit for – the organisers from UEFA and EURO 2024 GmbH, the German government, and the host cities. But above all the fans, who contributed to this success in such large numbers not out of necessity, but out of conviction. For the DFB, this success is both a challenge and an obligation. We are going to continue pushing the issue of sustainability. It will naturally be an integral part of our bid to host the 2029 UEFA Women's European Championship.”

Reducing carbon emissions

One of the key successes was reducing the tournament’s carbon footprint. By providing safe, reliable and enjoyable public and active transport options, EURO 2024 encouraged fans to travel sustainably. Additionally, matches in the group stage were clustered into regional hubs, minimising air travel by 75% compared to EURO 2016.

Overall, these measures led to a 21% reduction in carbon emissions compared to initial forecasts. The tournament also embraced a circular economy model through its 4R principles – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover – resulting in a 36% reduction in waste compared to EURO 2016.

In addition, the establishment of a first-of-its-kind €7 million Climate Fund supported 272 sustainable infrastructure projects for amateur clubs and regional associations across Germany, leaving a lasting environmental legacy.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s Federal Minister of the Interior and Community, said: “Hosting UEFA EURO 2024 was a very special occasion for our country. Germany presented itself as a good host, and we had the chance to show what our country stands for: respect, diversity and democratic values. It was a peaceful and safe tournament. Those four weeks brought us closer as a society in the heart of Europe. Together we were able to achieve our goal of hosting an all-round sustainable tournament, setting standards for future major sporting events in Germany – in social, environmental and economic terms.”

Creating lasting positive change

UEFA also prioritised social impact and respect for human rights. Enhanced stadium services allowed over 10,000 disabled fans to feel the energy of live matches. Rapid response initiatives tackled abuse and discrimination in real-time, both online and in-person at the venues. Match observers attended all high-risk matches, while UEFA worked with Meta, X and TikTok to monitor social media accounts for abuse. Overall, 46 targeted actions protected the rights, safety, and dignity of all fans, players and staff.

Affordability and inclusivity were key to making the tournament accessible for all. UEFA made 387,000 tickets available for just €30, ensuring fans of all backgrounds could attend. Moreover, all 10 venues offered healthy food and beverage options to promote well-being among spectators.

Good governance was at the heart of EURO 2024, with a strong emphasis on education, transparency and accountability. Through initiatives such as the #FootbALL and 4R campaigns, UEFA engaged 5.4 billion viewers across the globe, demonstrating how sustainability and football can go hand in hand to create lasting positive change.

The same ESG framework is being applied to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland, as well as all UEFA competition finals.

Full details of the report can be found here.