Rüdiger: "We need to be ready for it"

A successful start is now behind us, and now it’s all about the next challenge. Ahead of Germany's second group-stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico against Côte d'Ivoire in Toronto on Saturday (kick-off 22:00 CEST), centre-back Antonio Rüdiger spoke at a press conference in the media centre in Winston-Salem about the buzz within the squad and Germany's approach to their next opponents.

Antonio Rüdiger on...

...the buzz around the dressing room: There's a really positive atmosphere, and that was true even before the first match, both in Chicago and also back in Herzogenaurach. We've got a great group of lads here. The younger players help to keep you young (laughs). We’ve got a great mix, and I'm delighted to be a part of this team.

...his role: Nobody likes sitting on the bench, but it's different with the national team than it is at club level. We all have a common goal, and if you can contribute from the sidelines, then that's all the better.

...Côte d'Ivoire: Players such as Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pépé and Amad Diallo really stand out. They're lightning quick. They love one-on-one situations and thrive on fast counter-attacks. They're also used to playing in these kinds of climate conditions. We need to be ready for it. You can't prevent everything, of course, but we'll do our best. I expect us to have a lot of possession, but it will be crucial to be well organised in how we work to stop counter attacks. We'll make little mistakes, but if we're positioned properly, we'll be able to win the ball back more quickly.

...criticism: I respect people's opinions, and I'm certainly not someone who shies away from criticism. I've given plenty of interviews, and I take honest opinions seriously. There's not much to say to critics - constructive criticism is always welcome as far as I'm concerned.

...the first week of the World Cup: It's very hot in general, but I have to say that all the teams are really going for it here. We shouldn't read too much into our first match, but at the same time, against supposedly weaker opponents, you often have more to lose than to gain. They're 100 percent motivated, and we have to match that intensity if we want to avoid problems.

...so many players making an impact: It says a lot about us that someone like Deniz Undav can come off the bench and record three goal contributions. It shows how strong we are in terms of squad depth.

...Jonathan Tah: The progress Jona has made over the last two or three years commands huge respect from me. His season with Bayern was outstanding as well. He's the new leader. We've always had a good relationship and have been playing together since 2016. It's always been very harmonious and respectful. If I were a striker and had to play against Jona, it would be tough, simply because of his physical presence if nothing else. He's also extremely clean and composed in the tackle.

...Nico Schlotterbeck: He had a very good game. He was a threat from set pieces throughout and was extremely aggressive and effective in the challenges. His build-up play also deserves a special mention - his left foot is worth its weight in gold.

...the possibility of securing early qualification for the knockout stage: The pressure was greater before the opening match because we'd failed to win our first game at the previous two World Cups. A weight has been lifted off our shoulders, and the manner of the victory was important too. For us, it's always about the next step and the next opponent. We want to win and secure qualification as early as possible, there’s no doubt about that.