Ortega Morena receives first Germany call-up, Brandt and Nmecha return

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has today announced his squad for the final two Nations League group stage matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary. Stefan Ortega Moreno (Manchester City) has been called up for the first time, rounding off the three-man goalkeeper team alongside Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) and Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart). The latter two both made their senior debuts for the side during the last international break in October.

Julian Brandt and Felix Nmecha (both Borussia Dortmund) will return to the team, having last been called up in November 2023. Nmecha missed both internationals back then against Turkey and Austria with a knock, however. Kai Havertz (Arsenal FC), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) also return to the team, having all missed the last international fixtures due to injury.

"Seal our place at the top of our Nations League group"

“After having already advanced to the quarterfinals, we now want to seal our place at the top of our Nations League group — ideally, at home in front of our fans in Freiburg,” said Nagelsmann. “Reaching the Final Four for the first time is an important goal for us next year in the lead up to the 2026 World Cup. We have put together a strong squad, despite having to make some changes at certain positions due to injuries. We want Waldemar Anton to first return to full fitness with his club, while Leroy Sané also needs time to earn more match practice and get back into the swing of things after his injury lay-off. In return, Felix Nmecha has been able to regain his form and, like Julian Brandt, returns after a series of strong performances.”

The team will meet up in Frankfurt starting next Monday, in order to being preparations at the DFB-Campus. They will come up against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on 16th November (20:45 CET), before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on 19th November (20:45 CET). Germany are currently top of League A’s Group 3 with a five-point lead over the Netherlands and Hungary. The quarterfinals will take place from 20th to 25th March 2025, with Germany’s opponents set to be confirmed after the draw on 22nd November.