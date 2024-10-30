Hertha triumph against Heidenheim

Second-division side Hertha BSC became the latest side to knock out higher-ranked opposition in this season's DFB-Pokal, after a 2-1 win against Bundesliga outfit 1. FC Heidenheim. Elsewhere, SC Freiburg advanced following a 2-1 home win against Hamburger SV, Werder Bremen recorded a narrow 1-0 triumph over SC Paderborn and 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt held on a win 2-1 at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Hertha started well in front of the home crowd at the Olympiastadion, taking the lead in the 16th minute through Derry Scherhant. The visitors were then able to find their way into the match, but had to remain on alert to not be caught off guard on the break. However, it was in this exact manner that the Berliners managed to double their lead in the 74th minute, as Michaël Cuisance finished off a well-worked counter-attack. Heidenheim were able to get one back late on through Stefan Schimmer (89'), and even had the ball in the back of the net shortly after. But, it was disallowed after the officials spotted a foul in the build-up, as the match ended in a 2-1 win for Hertha.

Over in Freiburg, first good chance of the night fell to HSV's Davie Selke, who had to watch as his header was cleared off the line. The hosts would then go on to score twice from set pieces in the opening half, as Matthias Ginter headed in following a corner (19'). Vincenzo Grifo then doubled their lead from the penalty spot just before the break (44'). HSV were able to get one back early on in the second half as Jonas Meffert powered a header into the back of the net (51'). Despite chances for Ransford Königsdörffer and Jean-Luc Dompé, the second-division side ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Bundesliga opponents.

Frankfurt advance despite early red card

Eintracht Frankfurt were dealt a heavy blow early into their cup clash with fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, as Arthur Theate was shown a red card for a handball in the 15th minute. Despite being a man down, the Eagles managed to take the lead through Hugo Ekitiké shortly before the break (45'+2). Gladbach were able to draw level after the restart through a well-taken volley from Ko Itakura (47'). Substitute Omar Marmoush then sealed the deal for the hosts by rifling the ball into the back of the net from close range in the 70th minute.

An evenly-matched game in Paderborn saw SV Werder Bremen take the lead following a mistake from the hosts. Marvin Ducksch was able to intercept a misplaced back pass from SCP's Marcel Hoffmeier as he went on to round the goalkeeper and slot the ball into the empty net to put Werder ahead (30'). Both sides were able to record further chances as time ticked down, but there would be no further goals to be seen, as Werder advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 2020.