Goalless first leg – Germany held to 0-0 by Spain

The Germany Women were held to a 0-0 draw by world champions Spain in the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League final. The result leaves the tie finely poised ahead of Tuesday’s return leg in Madrid.

Head coach Christian Wück handed a start in goal to returning NWSL champion Ann-Katrin Berger. Germany set up in a 4-2-3-1, with captain Giulia Gwinn and Franziska Kett operating in the full-back roles, and Janina Minge alongside Rebecca Knaak at centre-back. Elisa Senß and Sjoeke Nüsken anchored the midfield, with Jule Brand, Selina Cerci and Klara Bühl supporting Nicole Anyomi up front.

Bold start goes unrewarded

Germany set out with clear intent in front of 40,159 fans in Kaiserslautern. The team in white pressed boldly from the first whistle and immediately put Spain’s back line under pressure. Bühl produced the first effort on target from a tight angle on the left (2’). Moments later, Germany broke quickly after winning possession, but Anyomi’s low strike rolled just past the post (6’). Throughout the opening stages, Germany dictated the tempo and denied Spain any space to play.

Bühl then drove past Ona Batlle and fired from a narrow angle, but Cata Coll was equal to it (19’). Spain struggled to find any rhythm, while Germany launched several promising counter-attacks without finding the finish. The Spanish defence blocked attempts from Minge (24’) and Bühl (26’) after good work by Anyomi. Chances then came in quick succession: Kett shot too centrally (27’), Paredes cleared Brand’s effort off the line (28’) and Coll denied Bühl once more (29’).

Germany’s luck continued to desert them on 33 minutes. Anyomi beat Coll in the air and Knaak struck the loose ball from close range, only to rattle the post. Spain then grew into the game, enjoying longer spells of possession without creating any clear chances before the interval.

Germany remain a threat

The Spaniards came out far more aggressively after the restart. Alexia Putellas went close with a shot that skidded narrowly past the left post (49’), before Esther González struck the outside of the upright while racing through with Minge giving chase (54’). Cerci registered Germany’s first shot of the half from over 20 yards, but Coll gathered comfortably (55’). Germany then rode out the Spanish pressure and began to reassert themselves. Anyomi was unable to bring down a long pass in the box, but Bühl picked up the second ball and earned a corner (60’).

Wück made his first change shortly afterwards, bringing on Alara for Cerci (69’). Bühl remained Germany’s most dangerous outlet and curled an effort against the left post from distance (71’). At the other end, Esther’s shot was safely held by Berger (72’). Wück then introduced Shekiera Martinez for her senior debut in place of Anyomi (73’). Brand went close again two minutes later, sending a cross-turned-shot onto the bar.

The closing stages were end-to-end, with both teams pushing for a breakthrough. Bühl missed the chance to shoot inside the box (79’) but soon teed up Martinez, who twice saw her attempts blocked (84’). Hendrich replaced Senß for the final moments (90+2’). Germany carved out one last opportunity when Brand threaded a ball through to Nüsken, but Coll raced out to clear. Martinez picked up the loose ball and tried her luck from around 40 yards, but missed the target (90+3’).