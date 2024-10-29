Germany suffer narrow defeat on Popp’s farewell

The Germany women’s national team fell to their first defeat in their second match under head coach Christian Wück. The team hosted Australia in what was their first home game since winning bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite taking an early lead through Selina Cerci (5’), the hosts ultimately lost 2-1 to goals from Kyra Cooney-Cross (39’) and Clare Hunt (77’).

The match against Australia was also long-time captain Alexandra Popp’s final match for Germany. The striker was subbed off to a standing ovation in the 15th minute of what was her 145th cap for her country. In addition to Popp, Marina Hegering and Merle Frohms were also given an official send-off after announcing their retirements from international football.

Wück made six changes to his starting line-up following their most recent friendly against England. Stina Johannes started in goal, with Janina Minge and Sarai Linder at centre-back. The pair were flanked by Giulia Gwinn on the right and Felicitas Rauch on the left. Lisanne Gräwe and Sjoeke Nüsken lined up in defensive midfield, with Seline Cerci in front of them. Vivien Endemann lined up on the right wing, with Klara Bühl on the left. Alexandra Popp started up top as the lone striker in what would be her farewell match.

Early lead through Cerci

Germany were able to exert their control over the opening minutes of play, recording their first shot in just the second minute through Endemann. Shortly after, Wück side had the ball in the back of the net as they opened the scoring. After forcing Australia into giving up possession during the build-up, Endemann delivered a cross to the far post. Cerci was there waiting and headed in to put Germany ahead (5’).

The hosts were hungry for more, as Rauch rattled the post (8’) and Bühl forced goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold into making a save (9’) in the minutes that followed.

The end of the opening quarter of an hour then featured an emotional moment for all those in attendance. All 26,633 spectators stood to give Popp a standing ovation, as her teammates formed a guard of honour as she departed the pitch for a final time as Germany captain. Popp bestowed the armband on her successor Gwinn, as Nicole Anyomi came on in her place.

Germany then struggled to match their earlier good form and pace, allowing the visitors to carve out their first chances at goal. Caitlin Foord was denied twice in quick succession by Johannes (22’, 25’). Germany, meanwhile, then missed two good chances of their own, both set up by Gwinn. Nüsken wasn’t able to fully connect with her cross, sending the ball wide of the target (28’). Endemann then also sent her effort just wide of the left post (32’).

Australia equalise just before the break

The ball was primarily being held in midfield at this point, as the Matildas profited from a mistake in Germany’s build-up. Cerci’s misplaced pass was intercepted by Cooney-Cross, as she caught Johannes off her line from 40 metres out to bring Australia level (40’). At half-time, Wück brought on Lina Magull and Sophia Kleinherne for Gräwe and Minge.

The teams continued to fight hard for every ball after the break, but neither side were able to record many successive passes or create good chances on goal. Wück brought on further reinforcements on the hour mark, as Pia Sophie Wolter, Linda Dallmann and June Brand entered the pitch to replace Gwinn, Cerci and Bühl.

Just a few minutes after coming on, Wolter was able to deliver a good cross into the box that was nearly met by Anyomi. The ball also slipped past Endemann before she could react quick enough to turn it in (61’). As the match progressed, Australia — fourth-placed finishers at the 2023 Women’s World Cup — looked to catch Germany on the break. Germany, meanwhile, were unable to find their rhythm and made several misplaced passes.

Hunt scores the winner

Australia were then able to take the lead with their first good chance of the season half. Cooney-Cross delivered a corner that was misjudged by Johannes, allowing Hunt to head in from close range to put Australia 2-1 up (77’).

Germany nearly managed to respond instantly, as Anyomi was able to drive into the box and lay the ball off for Endemann. Her shot was pushed wide for a corner by Arnold (79’). Dallmann was able to get on the end of the resulting corner, but her effort was blocked on its way towards goal (80’). The hosts were unable to generate anymore chances on goal in the final 10 minutes of play, as Australia celebrated a narrow victory in Duisburg.

Germany’s final two friendlies of the year will see them take on Switzerland on 29th November, before hosting Italy on 2nd December.