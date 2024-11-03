FC Bayern to face Bayer Leverkusen in DFB-Pokal round of 16

Record cup champions FC Bayern München will face defending champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the round of 16 in the DFB-Pokal, after the draw for the next round was conducted on Sunday night (3rd November). RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet in a repeat of the 2023 final, while the sole remaining third-division side, Arminia Bielefeld, have been drawn against Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg. The draw was conducted at the German Football Museum in Dortmund, with DFB sporting director Rudi Völler and André Schnura, who went viral for his saxophone performances during UEFA EURO 2024, responsible for drawing the ties.



The round of 16 will take place on 3rd and 4th December 2024, with the quarterfinals set for 4th/5th February and 25th/26th February 2025. The semi-finals will be played on 1st and 2nd April, before the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 24th May.



Overview of all the round of 16 ties



Bundesliga vs. Bundesliga



FC Bayern München - Bayer Leverkusen



RB Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt



VfL Wolfsburg - TSG Hoffenheim



2. Bundesliga vs. Bundesliga



Werder Bremen - SV Darmstadt 98



Karlsruher SC - FC Augsburg



SSV Jahn Regensburg - VfB Stuttgart



2. Bundesliga vs. 2. Bundesliga



1. FC Köln - Hertha BSC



3. Liga vs. Bundesliga



Arminia Bielefeld - SC Freiburg