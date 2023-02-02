Tender Licensing rights for NFT-products

The German Football Association (DFB) is tendering the Licensing Rights in the growing NFT market for the DFB national teams and the DFB competitions. The (licensing) period is scheduled from July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2025 with regard to the DFB national teams and for two seasons 2023/24 and 2024/25 with regard to the DFB competitions. Companies can now express their interest via email to lizenzrechte-ausschreibung@dfb.de. All relevant information will then be sent to the interested parties. The registration period runs until February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CET. The detailed description of the rights packages and the offer forms are expected to be sent to the registered companies on February 14, 2023, if registration is completed by the deadline. The decision on the granted rights is expected to be made at the end of March this year.

The subject of the tender are the following rights packages (outlined in the summary presentation which interested parties will receive via email):

Card Collections

Card Games linked to real-life Data

Card Games not linked to real-life Data

Match Moments

Digital Merch

For the granting of these rights packages, DFB GmbH & Co. KG will conduct an open, transparent and non-discriminatory tendering procedure on the basis of the attached procedural regulations. All further information and materials can be found in Procedure Documents.

For further information or questions interested companies can contact lizenzrechte-ausschreibung@dfb.de at any time.

[dfb]