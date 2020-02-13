DFB is searching a "Venue Marketing Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Venue Marketing Coordinator" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The mission of Commercial Operations (CMLO) is to deliver up to the highest standards the on-site marketing rights granted to the commercial partners of UEFA EURO 2020. Also, to support the commercial partners with their activation program and protect UEFA’s commercial interest at the venue. Furthermore, to act together with the UEFA Venue Marketing Manager(s) as a primary point of contact for the various other venue team members and active sponsors for all marketing-related aspects.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services and Overlay

Hierarchy level: Coordinator

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 31/05/2020

End Date: 04/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Ensure that all marketing rights are delivered to the highest quality standards, in a smooth manner, including the clean site principles

Implement some of the pre-defined on-site operations activities such as:

Commercial display Advertising boards and branded signage Delivery of VIK products, if any Youth programmes Sole & exclusive programmes Giant screen

In collaboration with the CMLO command centre, manage efficiently the late requests and/or distribution of:

Tickets Accreditation devices Parking passes

Manage efficiently the following operational elements:

Gifts, if any Official photo and filming Crew Stadium offices

Monitor on-site commercial partner activities

Plan and allocate the various tasks among the marketing venue team

Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the LOS Volunteer Manager

Liaise regularly regarding on-site activities with the UEFA Venue Marketing Manager(s)

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements:

Experienced in marketing operations at top international/national sport events

Fluent in English

Prepared for demanding working hours

Calm, respectful and well mannered

Experienced in management of a small team, leadership

Organised, attentive to details

Excellent skills at time planning

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 08.03.2020 via



