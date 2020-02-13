DFB is searching a "Venue Marketing Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Venue Marketing Coordinator" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The mission of Commercial Operations (CMLO) is to deliver up to the highest standards the on-site marketing rights granted to the commercial partners of UEFA EURO 2020. Also, to support the commercial partners with their activation program and protect UEFA’s commercial interest at the venue. Furthermore, to act together with the UEFA Venue Marketing Manager(s) as a primary point of contact for the various other venue team members and active sponsors for all marketing-related aspects.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services and Overlay
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 31/05/2020
End Date: 04/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure that all marketing rights are delivered to the highest quality standards, in a smooth manner, including the clean site principles
- Implement some of the pre-defined on-site operations activities such as:
- Commercial display
- Advertising boards and branded signage
- Delivery of VIK products, if any
- Youth programmes
- Sole & exclusive programmes
- Giant screen
- In collaboration with the CMLO command centre, manage efficiently the late requests and/or distribution of:
- Tickets
- Accreditation devices
- Parking passes
- Manage efficiently the following operational elements:
- Gifts, if any
- Official photo and filming Crew
- Stadium offices
- Monitor on-site commercial partner activities
- Plan and allocate the various tasks among the marketing venue team
- Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the LOS Volunteer Manager
- Liaise regularly regarding on-site activities with the UEFA Venue Marketing Manager(s)
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements:
- Experienced in marketing operations at top international/national sport events
- Fluent in English
- Prepared for demanding working hours
- Calm, respectful and well mannered
- Experienced in management of a small team, leadership
- Organised, attentive to details
- Excellent skills at time planning
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 08.03.2020 viahttps://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/188320
