DFB is searching a "Venue Lead Media Assistant" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Venue Lead Media Assistant" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The Venue Lead Media Assistant role is to provide operational support to the Venue Media Manager both before and during the tournament.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Media Services and Operations
Hierarchy level: Assistant
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 05/05/2020
End Date: 05/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Overall responsibility
- Provide support to the Venue Media Manager (VMM) on media facilities and operations
- Lead the delivery of media booking processes, in close coordination with UEFA HQ
MOPS workforce responsibilities
-
Provide training and guidance to the Venue Support Media Assistant, with focus on MD-1 and matchday operations
- Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training
- Participate in the training of the volunteers
- Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager
Event-time responsibilities
-
Manage assigned media facilities in coordination with the Venue Support Media Assistant (e.g. stadium media centre or media tribune operations)
- Manage the delivery of media booking items throughout the tournament (photo bibs, media tribune tickets, press conference and mixed zone passes, etc.)
- Coordinate with ICT venue staff around equipment set-up and operation; trouble-shooting where required
- Provide support at key media activities (press conferences, training sessions, etc.)
Administration
- Provide feedback to the Venue Media Manager for the regular reports in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements
- Monitor the activity of volunteer shift planning and briefing
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements:
- Strong proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue
- Experience at major events (preferably sports events)
- Customer-friendly attitude
- ICT literate
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 09.02.2020 viahttps://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/175894
[dfb]
