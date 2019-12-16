DFB is searching a "Venue Delivery & Warehouse Manager" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Venue Delivery & Warehouse Manager" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Venue Delivery and Warehouse Manager is the overall responsible for the on-site implementation of the event logistics concept in his/her venue to the highest standards. This includes delivery management, installation management and warehousing management.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Logistics

Hierarchy level: Manager

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 14/04/2020

End date: 09/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Delivery Management:

Act as the main contact for all delivery- and logistics-related questions and keep up close working relations with the VLOG and the HBLO team, but also with all other project leaders on-site

Regulate the delivery traffic of vans, trucks and other delivery vehicles by registering and accrediting each vehicle and driver entering the venue; ensure a smooth traffic flow by postponing or advancing delivery requests in the Venue Delivery System (VDS) in order to limit the number of delivery vehicles within the security perimeter

Support each delivery upon request by providing forklifts, pallet jacks and trolleys; supervise the heavy machinery supplier and its drivers, adjusting working shifts to actual workload and request replacements in case of damaged equipment

Receive all incoming and outgoing mail and courier deliveries and act as the link between the courier/ postal suppliers and the venue stakeholders distributing mail/couriers to other projects; organise outgoing courier deliveries with official supplier upon request

Receive and store all incoming freight material addressed to the Logistics Point or the Logistics Compound and dispatch it to the various projects within the venue or potential out of the venue sites

Installation Management:

Coordinate the supplier(s) regarding the installation of temporary security fences, low barriers, at the venue, using existing maps, handover form and the UEFA asset tool

Act as the main contact on site regarding requests of extra materials such as the temporary security fences and low barriers or modification of setup and coordinate the installation

Warehousing Management:

Coordinate the use of available storage space at the Logistics Compound, which will be made available for short-term buffer storage and some potential long-term storage; discuss the needs of each project requesting space on-site

Manage the onsite stock of fences

Manage the pool of cargo and passenger golf buggies parked at the Logistics Compound by supervising their proper use, maintaining them through the supplier and recharging them every night

Deliver materials to places located outside the venue; using the warehouse shipping van

Administration and communication:

Train and manage the LOS Venue Delivery and Warehouse Coordinator and the LOS Venue Delivery and Warehouse Assistant. Participate in the training of volunteers

Regular reporting in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements and follow administrative processes as required as a team leader

Ensure regular communication with the Venue Logistics Manager and the Broadcast Logistics Manager as well as with the project leaders of other projects

Profile of successful candidate

Experience:

from 4 to 6 years in a multicultural business environment

from 4 to 6 years in a logistics (shipping and warehousing) or an event logistics operation position, ideally related to sport events

Languages:

Proficiency in English (both oral and written) is a key selection criterion

Proficiency in the German

Additional requirements

Project Management & Budget Management / Proficient

MS Excel and MS Word / Proficient

Working knowledge of one or more event databases

Valid driving licence for vehicle <3.5 tons

Valid forklift driver certificate: an asset

Personal qualities:

Confident leader and good team-player with ability to easily build strong working relationships with colleagues and stakeholders

Able to understand and handle unforeseen situations, identifying the local solutions and the resources needed to be allocate

Able to work on several items simultaneously and prioritise appropriately, delegating tasks to team when required

Able to work accurately under pressure and remain calm in potentially stressful situations

Able to assimilate information quickly

Able to follow UEFA EURO 2020 requirements and procedures

Strong working knowledge event databases

Not deterred by long hours and a demanding workload

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/162704.

