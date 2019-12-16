DFB is searching a "Venue Accreditation Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Venue Accreditation Coordinator" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Venue Accreditation Coordinator supports the smooth implementation of accreditation operations in his/her UEFA EURO 2020 venue based on the instructions given by the LOS Venue Accreditation Manager. He/She supports the accreditation centre operations and issues accreditation devices in a secure and fast manner.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Accreditation

Hierarchy level: Coordinator

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 01/05/2020

End date: 04/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Communication and cooperation

Integrate well into the accreditation team and the overall UEFA EURO 2020 venue team

Collaborate with ICT

Report to the LOS Accreditation Manager

ACCR workforce responsibilities

Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training

Participate in the volunteers training

Monitor the activity of volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager

Event-time responsibilities

Support the LOS Venue Accreditation Manager in his/her tasks

Support the setup and dismantling of the accreditation centre

Support the accreditation centre daily operations

Run the accreditation centre in case of absences of the LOS Venue Accreditation Manager

Deliver 1st level troubleshooting

Deliver a high class customer service

Administration

Stock management

Prepare documentation and write minutes

Assist in the debrief of accreditation onsite operations

Translate documents (manuals, information) into local language

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Full professional proficiency in English and in the local language of the venue

Experienced with database/online booking systems

Ability to quickly familiarise with a new software

Resistance to stress or tension

Multitasking and organisational skills

Additional requirements

Advanced in MS office

Analytical thinking/ attention to details

Sense of duty, professional behaviour and neutrality

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161650.

[dfb]