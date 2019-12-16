DFB is searching a "Venue Accreditation Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Venue Accreditation Coordinator" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Venue Accreditation Coordinator supports the smooth implementation of accreditation operations in his/her UEFA EURO 2020 venue based on the instructions given by the LOS Venue Accreditation Manager. He/She supports the accreditation centre operations and issues accreditation devices in a secure and fast manner.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Accreditation
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 01/05/2020
End date: 04/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Integrate well into the accreditation team and the overall UEFA EURO 2020 venue team
- Collaborate with ICT
- Report to the LOS Accreditation Manager
ACCR workforce responsibilities
- Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training
- Participate in the volunteers training
- Monitor the activity of volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager
Event-time responsibilities
- Support the LOS Venue Accreditation Manager in his/her tasks
- Support the setup and dismantling of the accreditation centre
- Support the accreditation centre daily operations
- Run the accreditation centre in case of absences of the LOS Venue Accreditation Manager
- Deliver 1st level troubleshooting
- Deliver a high class customer service
Administration
- Stock management
- Prepare documentation and write minutes
- Assist in the debrief of accreditation onsite operations
- Translate documents (manuals, information) into local language
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Full professional proficiency in English and in the local language of the venue
- Experienced with database/online booking systems
- Ability to quickly familiarise with a new software
- Resistance to stress or tension
- Multitasking and organisational skills
Additional requirements
- Advanced in MS office
- Analytical thinking/ attention to details
- Sense of duty, professional behaviour and neutrality
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161650.
