DFB is searching a "Venue Access Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Venue Access Coordinator" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The Access Management project (ACCS) provides services and solutions relating to the ingress and egress of people and vehicles for the UEFA EURO 2020 venues. The Access Management team will ensure policies and procedures are in place for ticketholders, accreditation holders and accredited vehicles for a safe and secure entrance and exit from the venue.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Access Management

Hierarchy level: Coordinator

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 01/05/2020

End date: 04/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Deliver the access management concept within the venue, with the consideration of the venue specific requirements

Support the coordination with the Euro 2020 project team onsite to ensure that the requirements are met in terms of access

Confirm the planned flows and access routes for each target group entering the venue are still valid and ensure that these are in line with the event mobility plan and event transport plan. In turn, work with the spectator experience team (SPEC) to ensure the relevant services are in place for the operation

Support the development of core documentation to aid the EURO projects/suppliers, detailing the agreed access processes and procedures in the venue

Work with the Accreditation (ACCR) team to ensure appropriate access rights are in place for accredited staff based upon their function

Provide support to the Venue Access Manager in the venue and work with the ACCS core team (remote support)

Gather and coordinate all ACCS materials needed to implement access procedures

Monitor the implementation of the "Global Access Control Solution". Support ICT with its deployment and equipment management

Ensure the delivery of the access control check points in the venue. Monitor that the positions are active according to the agreed steward deployment plan, the check points are equipped with the necessary equipment and the staff are trained according their role in access control

Support the development of ACCS training to the stakeholders involved in managing the flows and access (incl. stewards and security staff)

Provide in position training for stewards and security staff

Provide materials and documentation for the volunteer training

Participate in the volunteer training

Provide troubleshooting support for access issues

Support with the submission of daily reports and debriefs (incl. statistics) according to provided guidelines and deadlines

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Good level of English (both oral and written) and highly proficient in the local language of the venue

Advanced in Microsoft Office (specifically excel) and ability to familiarize with ICT systems quickly

Multitasking and organisational skills

Strong communication skills and diplomacy to disuss matters with internal and external UEFA stakeholders

Ability to remain calm and perform under pressure

Additional requirements

Previous in venue event experience or knowledge of the venue an asset

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161619.

