DFB is searching a "Venue Access Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Venue Access Coordinator" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The Access Management project (ACCS) provides services and solutions relating to the ingress and egress of people and vehicles for the UEFA EURO 2020 venues. The Access Management team will ensure policies and procedures are in place for ticketholders, accreditation holders and accredited vehicles for a safe and secure entrance and exit from the venue.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Access Management
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 01/05/2020
End date: 04/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
- Deliver the access management concept within the venue, with the consideration of the venue specific requirements
- Support the coordination with the Euro 2020 project team onsite to ensure that the requirements are met in terms of access
- Confirm the planned flows and access routes for each target group entering the venue are still valid and ensure that these are in line with the event mobility plan and event transport plan. In turn, work with the spectator experience team (SPEC) to ensure the relevant services are in place for the operation
- Support the development of core documentation to aid the EURO projects/suppliers, detailing the agreed access processes and procedures in the venue
- Work with the Accreditation (ACCR) team to ensure appropriate access rights are in place for accredited staff based upon their function
- Provide support to the Venue Access Manager in the venue and work with the ACCS core team (remote support)
- Gather and coordinate all ACCS materials needed to implement access procedures
- Monitor the implementation of the "Global Access Control Solution". Support ICT with its deployment and equipment management
- Ensure the delivery of the access control check points in the venue. Monitor that the positions are active according to the agreed steward deployment plan, the check points are equipped with the necessary equipment and the staff are trained according their role in access control
- Support the development of ACCS training to the stakeholders involved in managing the flows and access (incl. stewards and security staff)
- Provide in position training for stewards and security staff
- Provide materials and documentation for the volunteer training
- Participate in the volunteer training
- Provide troubleshooting support for access issues
- Support with the submission of daily reports and debriefs (incl. statistics) according to provided guidelines and deadlines
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Good level of English (both oral and written) and highly proficient in the local language of the venue
- Advanced in Microsoft Office (specifically excel) and ability to familiarize with ICT systems quickly
- Multitasking and organisational skills
- Strong communication skills and diplomacy to disuss matters with internal and external UEFA stakeholders
- Ability to remain calm and perform under pressure
Additional requirements
- Previous in venue event experience or knowledge of the venue an asset
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161619.
