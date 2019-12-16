DFB is searching a "Vehicle Access & Parking Operations Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Vehicle Access & Parking Operations Coordinator" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Vehicle Access & Parking Coordinator will be responsible for the implementation of Event Transport at the Host City. This role reports directly to the LOS Event Transport Manager.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport

Hierarchy level: Coordinator

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 01/04/2020

End date: 10/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Communication and cooperation

Act as the local contact person with regards to all vehicle access and parking operations matters for all internal stakeholders and service providers

Regular liaison with LOS ETRN Manager and with UEFA ETRN Vehicle Access & Parking Domain Coordinator

Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements

Systematic application of safety and security best practices defined by ACCS (Access Management) and SSNS (Safety, Security and Service) in terms of vehicle access and vehicle-pedestrian segregation

ETRN workforce responsibilities

Support the recruitment of vehicle access & parking operations staff in the Host City

Lead the vehicle access & parking operations in the Host City

Implement and adapt all vehicles access and parking operations processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA (ETRN, ACCS and SSNS) and service level agreements to venue and local specificities

Event-time responsibilities

Coordinate all venue transport operations during the match days

Ensure implementation of vehicle access and parking allocation and operational plans

Coordinate service provider and deployment of staff during the operations

Ensure application of vehicle access and parking best practices according to UEFA guidelines and service requirements

Manage the local distribution of parking passes

Administration

Support LOS ETRN Manager on the implementation and follow-up of project plans

Oversee and manages parking inventory and distribution of parking passes

Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue

At least one year experience working on a team

One to two years' experience working in transport operations

Excellent project management skills

Service and solution oriented

Excellent communication skills

Additional requirements

Experience in guest management operations and customer service

Strong leadership skills

Negotiating skills

Experience in managing suppliers

Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines

Drivers licence B

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161684.

