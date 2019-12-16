DFB is searching a "Vehicle Access & Parking Operations Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Vehicle Access & Parking Operations Coordinator" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Vehicle Access & Parking Coordinator will be responsible for the implementation of Event Transport at the Host City. This role reports directly to the LOS Event Transport Manager.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 01/04/2020
End date: 10/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Act as the local contact person with regards to all vehicle access and parking operations matters for all internal stakeholders and service providers
- Regular liaison with LOS ETRN Manager and with UEFA ETRN Vehicle Access & Parking Domain Coordinator
- Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements
- Systematic application of safety and security best practices defined by ACCS (Access Management) and SSNS (Safety, Security and Service) in terms of vehicle access and vehicle-pedestrian segregation
ETRN workforce responsibilities
- Support the recruitment of vehicle access & parking operations staff in the Host City
- Lead the vehicle access & parking operations in the Host City
- Implement and adapt all vehicles access and parking operations processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA (ETRN, ACCS and SSNS) and service level agreements to venue and local specificities
Event-time responsibilities
- Coordinate all venue transport operations during the match days
- Ensure implementation of vehicle access and parking allocation and operational plans
- Coordinate service provider and deployment of staff during the operations
- Ensure application of vehicle access and parking best practices according to UEFA guidelines and service requirements
- Manage the local distribution of parking passes
Administration
- Support LOS ETRN Manager on the implementation and follow-up of project plans
- Oversee and manages parking inventory and distribution of parking passes
- Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue
- At least one year experience working on a team
- One to two years' experience working in transport operations
- Excellent project management skills
- Service and solution oriented
- Excellent communication skills
Additional requirements
- Experience in guest management operations and customer service
- Strong leadership skills
- Negotiating skills
- Experience in managing suppliers
- Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines
- Drivers licence B
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161684.
[dfb]
To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Vehicle Access & Parking Operations Coordinator" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Vehicle Access & Parking Coordinator will be responsible for the implementation of Event Transport at the Host City. This role reports directly to the LOS Event Transport Manager.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 01/04/2020
End date: 10/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Act as the local contact person with regards to all vehicle access and parking operations matters for all internal stakeholders and service providers
- Regular liaison with LOS ETRN Manager and with UEFA ETRN Vehicle Access & Parking Domain Coordinator
- Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements
- Systematic application of safety and security best practices defined by ACCS (Access Management) and SSNS (Safety, Security and Service) in terms of vehicle access and vehicle-pedestrian segregation
ETRN workforce responsibilities
- Support the recruitment of vehicle access & parking operations staff in the Host City
- Lead the vehicle access & parking operations in the Host City
- Implement and adapt all vehicles access and parking operations processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA (ETRN, ACCS and SSNS) and service level agreements to venue and local specificities
Event-time responsibilities
- Coordinate all venue transport operations during the match days
- Ensure implementation of vehicle access and parking allocation and operational plans
- Coordinate service provider and deployment of staff during the operations
- Ensure application of vehicle access and parking best practices according to UEFA guidelines and service requirements
- Manage the local distribution of parking passes
Administration
- Support LOS ETRN Manager on the implementation and follow-up of project plans
- Oversee and manages parking inventory and distribution of parking passes
- Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue
- At least one year experience working on a team
- One to two years' experience working in transport operations
- Excellent project management skills
- Service and solution oriented
- Excellent communication skills
Additional requirements
- Experience in guest management operations and customer service
- Strong leadership skills
- Negotiating skills
- Experience in managing suppliers
- Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines
- Drivers licence B
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161684.
###more###