DFB is searching a "Ticketing Access Control Manager" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Ticketing Access Control Manager" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Ticketing Access Control Manager will be overall responsible for the coordination and implementation of the electronic access control solution within the stadium for the ticketing project.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Ticketing

Hierarchy level: Manager

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 11/05/2020

End date: 05/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Communication and cooperation

Close collaboration with LOS Venue Ticketing Manager

Close cooperation with UEFA technical teams to ensure the functionality of the access control system on match day

Main contact for all access control related matters

Develop strong relationships with the on-site venue teams to enhance the implementation process

TICK workforce responsibilities

Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training

Participate in the volunteers training

Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager

Event-time responsibilities

Coordinate the implementation of the access control solution

Implement a testing schedule and plan for the technical integration and match day operations

Facilitate the alignment of communication between UEFA, third-party providers and stadium counterparts

Align the data within the ticketing system to ensure a smooth and accurate data exchange between UEFA and third-party providers

Troubleshoot problems related to the access control

Administration

Daily report to the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager

Provide post tournament report

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Experience of 3 years in electronic access control/interfaces/data exchange

IT/programming/data analyst experience

Full professional proficiency in German and English (both oral and written)

Organized, accuracy and resistant to stress

Interest in new technical developments

Additional requirements

Good network within football market, especially within access control area

