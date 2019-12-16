DFB is searching a "Ticketing Access Control Manager" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Ticketing Access Control Manager" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Ticketing Access Control Manager will be overall responsible for the coordination and implementation of the electronic access control solution within the stadium for the ticketing project.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Ticketing
Hierarchy level: Manager
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 11/05/2020
End date: 05/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Close collaboration with LOS Venue Ticketing Manager
- Close cooperation with UEFA technical teams to ensure the functionality of the access control system on match day
- Main contact for all access control related matters
- Develop strong relationships with the on-site venue teams to enhance the implementation process
TICK workforce responsibilities
- Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training
- Participate in the volunteers training
- Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager
Event-time responsibilities
- Coordinate the implementation of the access control solution
- Implement a testing schedule and plan for the technical integration and match day operations
- Facilitate the alignment of communication between UEFA, third-party providers and stadium counterparts
- Align the data within the ticketing system to ensure a smooth and accurate data exchange between UEFA and third-party providers
- Troubleshoot problems related to the access control
Administration
- Daily report to the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager
- Provide post tournament report
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Experience of 3 years in electronic access control/interfaces/data exchange
- IT/programming/data analyst experience
- Full professional proficiency in German and English (both oral and written)
- Organized, accuracy and resistant to stress
- Interest in new technical developments
Additional requirements
- Good network within football market, especially within access control area
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161637.
[dfb]
