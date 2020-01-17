DFB is searching a "Technical Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
“Technical Coordinator” (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
As part of the Technical Services & Overlay team, the local Venue Technical Coordinator supports the Venue Technical Manager for implementing the technical services and overlay sub-projects. The Venue Technical Coordinator ensures correct delivery of power supply, tents, scaffolding, TV and media tribunes, TV studios and platforms, sound systems, light and video, water, temperature control, venue TV, waste management, H&S and other services.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services and Overlay
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 02/03/2020
End Date: 07/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
- Coordinate the on-site implementation of subprojects of the UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services & Overlay project
- Acting as a team with the Venue Technical Manager
- Establishing a good working relationship with the stadium operator and managing the stadium part of the Technical Services & Overlay sub-projects
- Manage the implementation of on-site needs with local suppliers and stadium – if necessary, in the host country language
- Coordinate appointed suppliers to ensure the deliver contracted services
- Operating together with the line manager the Technical Services & Overlay sub-projects for all matches at the venue
- Troubleshooting issues and responding to requests that arise day to day
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements:
- From one to three years: working with an organisational role in a technical environment
- Experience with international working environment and in technical event production
- Any technical diploma and technical training, not necessarily directly related to the work of the Technical Services & Overlay team, in connection with the required experience
- Other training related to the required experience
- Full professional proficiency in German and English (both oral and written)
Additional requirements:
- Basic knowledge in CAD (AutoCad)
- Intermediate knowledge in MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Project and MS Word
- Open minded character, very good communication skills
- Strong organisational skills
- Service- and client-oriented approach
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 29.01.2020 viahttps://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/175124
[dfb]
To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
“Technical Coordinator” (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
As part of the Technical Services & Overlay team, the local Venue Technical Coordinator supports the Venue Technical Manager for implementing the technical services and overlay sub-projects. The Venue Technical Coordinator ensures correct delivery of power supply, tents, scaffolding, TV and media tribunes, TV studios and platforms, sound systems, light and video, water, temperature control, venue TV, waste management, H&S and other services.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services and Overlay
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 02/03/2020
End Date: 07/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
- Coordinate the on-site implementation of subprojects of the UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services & Overlay project
- Acting as a team with the Venue Technical Manager
- Establishing a good working relationship with the stadium operator and managing the stadium part of the Technical Services & Overlay sub-projects
- Manage the implementation of on-site needs with local suppliers and stadium – if necessary, in the host country language
- Coordinate appointed suppliers to ensure the deliver contracted services
- Operating together with the line manager the Technical Services & Overlay sub-projects for all matches at the venue
- Troubleshooting issues and responding to requests that arise day to day
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements:
- From one to three years: working with an organisational role in a technical environment
- Experience with international working environment and in technical event production
- Any technical diploma and technical training, not necessarily directly related to the work of the Technical Services & Overlay team, in connection with the required experience
- Other training related to the required experience
- Full professional proficiency in German and English (both oral and written)
Additional requirements:
- Basic knowledge in CAD (AutoCad)
- Intermediate knowledge in MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Project and MS Word
- Open minded character, very good communication skills
- Strong organisational skills
- Service- and client-oriented approach
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 29.01.2020 viahttps://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/175124
###more###