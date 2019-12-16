DFB is searching a "Target Group Operations Assistant" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Target Group Operations Assistant" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS ETRN Target Group Operations Assistant will support the implementation of Event Transport operations in the Host City. This role reports directly to the LOS ETRN Target Group Coordinator.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport

Hierarchy level: Assistant

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 04/05/2020

End date: 06/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Communication and cooperation

Assist local coordination of ETRN Target Group owners, providing operational support and liaising with all internal stakeholders

Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements

ETRN workforce responsibilities

Assist the ETRN target group operations in the Host City

Apply all ETRN target group processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA and service level agreements

Event-time responsibilities

Assist the provision of transportation services to all ETRN target groups in the Host City

Support implementation of transport service levels according to UEFA guidelines

Responsible for setting-up transportation requirements at UEFA target group hotels (transportation desks, offices, transportation points, parking and staging areas) according to UEFA guidelines and service level agreements

Assist proper data collection of all ETRN target group services in accordance to UEFA requirements

Administration

Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue

At least one year experience working on a team

One to two years' experience working in transport operations

Service and solution oriented

Excellent communication skills

Additional requirements

Experience in guest management operations and customer service

Experience in managing suppliers

Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines

Drivers licence B

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161682.

