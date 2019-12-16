DFB is searching a "Target Group Operations Assistant" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Target Group Operations Assistant" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS ETRN Target Group Operations Assistant will support the implementation of Event Transport operations in the Host City. This role reports directly to the LOS ETRN Target Group Coordinator.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport
Hierarchy level: Assistant
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 04/05/2020
End date: 06/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Assist local coordination of ETRN Target Group owners, providing operational support and liaising with all internal stakeholders
- Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements
ETRN workforce responsibilities
- Assist the ETRN target group operations in the Host City
- Apply all ETRN target group processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA and service level agreements
Event-time responsibilities
- Assist the provision of transportation services to all ETRN target groups in the Host City
- Support implementation of transport service levels according to UEFA guidelines
- Responsible for setting-up transportation requirements at UEFA target group hotels (transportation desks, offices, transportation points, parking and staging areas) according to UEFA guidelines and service level agreements
- Assist proper data collection of all ETRN target group services in accordance to UEFA requirements
Administration
- Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue
- At least one year experience working on a team
- One to two years' experience working in transport operations
- Service and solution oriented
- Excellent communication skills
Additional requirements
- Experience in guest management operations and customer service
- Experience in managing suppliers
- Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines
- Drivers licence B
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161682.
[dfb]
To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Target Group Operations Assistant" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS ETRN Target Group Operations Assistant will support the implementation of Event Transport operations in the Host City. This role reports directly to the LOS ETRN Target Group Coordinator.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport
Hierarchy level: Assistant
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 04/05/2020
End date: 06/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Assist local coordination of ETRN Target Group owners, providing operational support and liaising with all internal stakeholders
- Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements
ETRN workforce responsibilities
- Assist the ETRN target group operations in the Host City
- Apply all ETRN target group processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA and service level agreements
Event-time responsibilities
- Assist the provision of transportation services to all ETRN target groups in the Host City
- Support implementation of transport service levels according to UEFA guidelines
- Responsible for setting-up transportation requirements at UEFA target group hotels (transportation desks, offices, transportation points, parking and staging areas) according to UEFA guidelines and service level agreements
- Assist proper data collection of all ETRN target group services in accordance to UEFA requirements
Administration
- Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue
- At least one year experience working on a team
- One to two years' experience working in transport operations
- Service and solution oriented
- Excellent communication skills
Additional requirements
- Experience in guest management operations and customer service
- Experience in managing suppliers
- Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines
- Drivers licence B
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161682.
###more###