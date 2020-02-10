DFB is searching a "Stadium Ticketing Coordinator" for the EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Stadium Ticketing Coordinator" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Stadium Ticketing Coordinator will be overall responsible for the implementation of the ticketing operations within the stadium and for reporting stadium-related matters to the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Ticketing
Hierarchy level: Coordinator
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 11/05/2020
End date: 05/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Main contact for stadium counterparts
- Collaborate closely with the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager
- Liaise between staff, the host city, the stadium operator and the host football club (if applicable) involved in the stadium operations
TICK workforce responsibilities
- Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training
- Participate in the volunteers training
- Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager
Event-time responsibilities
- Implement match day operations in accordance with the ticketing operations plan
- Supervise match day preparations
- Ensure proper running of all ticketing on-site operations inside the stadium and inner perimeter
- Troubleshoot ticketing-related problems as they arise
- Support with safety and security and access control services
- Provide customer service for ticketing matters at the venue, if required
Administration
- Daily report to the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager
- Prepare post-tournament report
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Experience of 2 years in stadium operations or in major international sports events
- Experience of 1 year in ticketing for international events
- Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue
- Organized, service-oriented and resistant to stress
- Good team management skills
Additional requirements
Please submit your complete application until February 23, 2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161630. We are looking forward to receiving your application!
