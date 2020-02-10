DFB is searching a "Stadium Ticketing Coordinator" for the EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Stadium Ticketing Coordinator" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Stadium Ticketing Coordinator will be overall responsible for the implementation of the ticketing operations within the stadium and for reporting stadium-related matters to the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Ticketing

Hierarchy level: Coordinator

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 11/05/2020

End date: 05/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Main contact for stadium counterparts

Collaborate closely with the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager

Liaise between staff, the host city, the stadium operator and the host football club (if applicable) involved in the stadium operations

Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training

Participate in the volunteers training

Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager

Implement match day operations in accordance with the ticketing operations plan

Supervise match day preparations

Ensure proper running of all ticketing on-site operations inside the stadium and inner perimeter

Troubleshoot ticketing-related problems as they arise

Support with safety and security and access control services

Provide customer service for ticketing matters at the venue, if required

Daily report to the LOS Venue Ticketing Manager

Prepare post-tournament report

Profile of successful candidate

Experience of 2 years in stadium operations or in major international sports events

Experience of 1 year in ticketing for international events

Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue

Organized, service-oriented and resistant to stress

Good team management skills

University degree

Communication and cooperationTICK workforce responsibilitiesEvent-time responsibilitiesAdministrationMust-have requirementsAdditional requirements

Please submit your complete application until February 23, 2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161630. We are looking forward to receiving your application!

