DFB is searching a "Hospitality Venue Manager" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a “Hospitality Venue Manager” (m/f/d) to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Hospitality Venue Manager's mission is to manage the successful implementation of the UEFA EURO 2020 hospitality and catering programs at his/her venue and ensure consistently high and professional delivery as well as top class experience to all guests.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Hospitality Production

Hierarchy level: Manager

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 04/05/2020

End date: 08/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Communication and cooperation

Close collaboration with the relevant counterparts at UEFA, the LOS Munich team and the stadium operator

Responsible for the cooperation with the venue team of the caterer and sub-contractors

Liaise with all third parties in order to ensure permanent, consistent and smooth implementation

Main contact person for internal and external stakeholders at the venue

HPRO workforce responsibilities

Train and lead the HPRO venue team

Prepare the documentation used for the training of suppliers, hostesses and volunteers

Participate to the training of suppliers, hostesses and volunteers

Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issue to the volunteer manager

Event-time responsibilities (in accordance with applicable laws)

Overall responsible for on-site guest management in the relevant venue

Manage the operational implementation of the VIP, sponsor and corporate hospitality programmes in the relevant venue

Manage the operational implementation of the global catering programme for staff, volunteers, media, technical zones, youth programme, and concessions

In charge of hospitality facilities during the whole availability period including hand over and final hand-back

In charge of the project management and operational implementation of all concessions

​Ensure that F&B partners' rights are well taken care of and delivered by the various concessionaires

Monitor the on-site deliveries of all hospitality and catering related deliveries

Handle all guests related hospitality issues on MD

Ensure catering service is permanently running as expected and rules are followed-up accordingly

Validate all on-site hospitality related directional signage

Administration

Ensure that health and safety regulations are strictly observed and respected

Ensure hospitality guest numbers per match are accurate, updated as necessary and shared with all stakeholders

Define the split of responsibilities and produce shift plans for all persons involved in HPRO operations

Regular reporting and debriefing in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Experience in event/hospitality operations at major international events (ideally sports sector)

University degree

Full professional proficiency in German and English (both oral and written)

Solid experience in team management

Excellent project management, communication and negotiation skills

Used to negotiate and deal with suppliers

Creative, open-minded and solution oriented

Proactive and decision maker

Resistant to stress

Additional requirements

Any other language an asset

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 17.01.2020 via



[dfb]