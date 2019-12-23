DFB is searching a "Hospitality Venue Manager" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
“Hospitality Venue Manager” (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Hospitality Venue Manager's mission is to manage the successful implementation of the UEFA EURO 2020 hospitality and catering programs at his/her venue and ensure consistently high and professional delivery as well as top class experience to all guests.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Hospitality Production
Hierarchy level: Manager
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 04/05/2020
End date: 08/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Close collaboration with the relevant counterparts at UEFA, the LOS Munich team and the stadium operator
- Responsible for the cooperation with the venue team of the caterer and sub-contractors
- Liaise with all third parties in order to ensure permanent, consistent and smooth implementation
- Main contact person for internal and external stakeholders at the venue
HPRO workforce responsibilities
- Train and lead the HPRO venue team
- Prepare the documentation used for the training of suppliers, hostesses and volunteers
- Participate to the training of suppliers, hostesses and volunteers
- Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issue to the volunteer manager
Event-time responsibilities (in accordance with applicable laws)
- Overall responsible for on-site guest management in the relevant venue
- Manage the operational implementation of the VIP, sponsor and corporate hospitality programmes in the relevant venue
- Manage the operational implementation of the global catering programme for staff, volunteers, media, technical zones, youth programme, and concessions
- In charge of hospitality facilities during the whole availability period including hand over and final hand-back
- In charge of the project management and operational implementation of all concessions
- Ensure that F&B partners' rights are well taken care of and delivered by the various concessionaires
- Monitor the on-site deliveries of all hospitality and catering related deliveries
- Handle all guests related hospitality issues on MD
- Ensure catering service is permanently running as expected and rules are followed-up accordingly
- Validate all on-site hospitality related directional signage
Administration
- Ensure that health and safety regulations are strictly observed and respected
- Ensure hospitality guest numbers per match are accurate, updated as necessary and shared with all stakeholders
- Define the split of responsibilities and produce shift plans for all persons involved in HPRO operations
- Regular reporting and debriefing in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Experience in event/hospitality operations at major international events (ideally sports sector)
- University degree
- Full professional proficiency in German and English (both oral and written)
- Solid experience in team management
- Excellent project management, communication and negotiation skills
- Used to negotiate and deal with suppliers
- Creative, open-minded and solution oriented
- Proactive and decision maker
- Resistant to stress
Additional requirements
- Any other language an asset
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 17.01.2020 viahttps://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/167172
