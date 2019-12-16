DFB is searching a "Fleet Agent" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Fleet Agent" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Fleet Agent will be responsible for the provision of fleet services in a host city. This role reports to the LOS Fleet & Bus Coordinator.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport
Hierarchy level: Assistant
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 04/05/2020
End date: 06/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
Communication and cooperation
- Act as the main operational contact for VIK (value in kind) and fleet support services providers
- Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements
ETRN workforce responsibilities
- Coordinate daily transport services and dispatching of drivers
- Implement and adapt all fleet operational processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA and service level agreements
- Support the monitoring of the activity of drivers and volunteer workforce (according to the guidelines of the volunteer programme) at the fleet compound
Event-time responsibilities
- Implement processes and procedures to maintain fleet operational readiness
- Implement process for quality and cost control of all fleet support services
- Apply and enforce EURO 2020 fleet policies and procedures for staff and service providers
- Ensure proper data collection of all fleet related services in accordance to UEFA requirements
Administration
- Support LOS ETRN Manager on the implementation and follow-up of project plans
- Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Full professional proficiency in the local language of the venue (both oral and written)
- At least one year experience working on a team
- One to two years' experience working in transport operations
- Experience working with volunteer workforce
- Service and solution oriented
- Excellent communication skills
Additional requirements
- Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written)
- Experience in managing suppliers
- Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines
- Drivers licence B
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161677.
