DFB is searching a "Dispatch Agent" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Dispatch Agent" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Dispatch Agent will be responsible for the provision of fleet services in a Host City. This role reports to the LOS Fleet & Bus Operations Coordinator.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Event Transport

Hierarchy level: Assistant

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 04/05/2020

End date: 06/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Communication and cooperation

Act as the main operational contact for fleet service providers

Cooperate closely with event service providers on-site in order to guarantee the fulfillment of service requirements

ETRN workforce responsibilities

Coordinate daily transport services and dispatching of drivers

Implement and adapt all fleet operational processes and procedures in accordance to guidelines from UEFA and service level agreements

Monitor of the activity of drivers and volunteer workforce (according to the guidelines of the volunteer programme) at the fleet compound

Event-time responsibilities

Oversee and coordinate the allocation of resources at the fleet compound

Responsible for processing transfer requests data in FAME and EGON (EURO Ground Operations Network - Dispatch Tool)

Implement process for transfer requests change management in the Host City

Apply fleet compound policies and procedures for staff and volunteers

Ensure proper data collection of all fleet related services in accordance to UEFA requirements

Administration

Support LOS ETRN Manager on the implementation and follow-up of project plans

Apply procedures with regards to cost control and supplier management in line with project guidelines

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Full professional proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue

At least one year experience working on a team

One to two years' experience working in transport operations

Experience working with volunteer workforce

Service and solution oriented

Excellent communication skills

Additional requirements

Experience in guest management operations and customer service

Experience in managing suppliers

Able to demonstrate ability to deliver complex projects within scope and budget and to non-negotiable deadlines

Drivers licence B

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/164094.

