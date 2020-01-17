DFB is searching a "Concessions Coordinator" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

“Concessions Coordinator” (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

Job Information

The mission of the LOS Concession Coordinator is to assist the LOS Hospitality Venue Manager in the successful project management and operational implementation of the UEFA EURO 2020 concessions program at his/her venue.

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Hospitality Production

Hierarchy level: Coordinator

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 04/05/2020

End date: 08/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Communication and cooperation

Close collaboration and cooperation with Commercial Operations (CMLO)

Liaise and collaborate closely with the concessionaires venue team

Main contact person for concessionaires and non-hospitality related catering programmes (youth programme, media, volunteers, teams, etc.) in the venue

Training

Supervise the preparation and delivery of trainings for the on-site concessions team and the team for nonhospitality related catering programmes

Event-time responsibilities (in accordance with applicable laws)

Assist in the project management and operational implementation of all concessions and non hospitality related catering programmes

Monitor on-site deliveries related to concessions

Coordinate and assist in the delivery of all non-hospitality related catering programmes

Assist in handling all concessions and non-hospitality related catering programme issues on MD

Administration

Contribute to the reporting and debriefing in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Experience in event/hospitality operations at major international events (ideally sports sector)

Fluent in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue

High level of service-orientation, solution-oriented, team player with attention to detail

Excellent communication and project management skills

Used to work with concessionaires and suppliers

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 09.02.2020 via



[dfb]