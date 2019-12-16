DFB is searching a "Broadcast Logistics Assistant" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

"Broadcast Logistics Assistant" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The LOS Broadcast Logistics Assistant will manage the day-to-day requirements at the UEFA EURO 2020 venue. The LOS Broadcast Logistics Assistant will have his/her office at the broadcast compound and will work closely together with the UEFA HB Operations Manager and the UEFA HB Venue Technical Manager to make sure the stadium is ready to receive the UEFA Host Broadcast crew, UBP crews and outside broadcast trucks.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 HB Logistics

Hierarchy level: Assistant

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 11/05/2020

End date: 07/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

The role of the LOS Broadcast Logistics Assistant is to provide a high level of support across all areas of the Broadcast Logistics team's responsibilities. These responsibilities include:

Coordinate the logistical requirements of the venue-based UEFA HB staff, the moving UEFA HB Production/Technical teams (some UEFA HB staff members are moving between two UEFA EURO 2020 venues), any other UEFA HB teams (such as ENG crews) and UBP crews required to work at the UEFA EURO 2020 venue

Confirm the UEFA HB Production/Technical teams' bus requirements, agreeing all pick-up and drop off points with the Event Transport project

Create a bus timetable and ensure the teams are aware of the timings

Compile and display transport timetables to and from the venue to the UEFA HB hotels; distribute tickets if staff are required to travel on public transport

Work closely with the Broadcast Logistics team at the sister venue to coordinate recces and any inter-venue moves

Check UEFA HB accommodation, highlighting where early or late check-ins and outs should be requested; ensure the moving teams know if they have to change hotels

Support the UEFA Team Crew Assistants, who will travel between two UEFA EURO 2020 venues with the UEFA HB Production/Technical teams; provide them with the necessary documents and spreadsheets to give them a clear understanding of their accommodation, travel, catering, uniform, accreditation and SAD (Supplementary Access Device) requirements; show the UEFA Team Crew Assistants around the venue, highlighting the important areas for their teams

Supervise the use of the UEFA HB office and storage containers during the event

Oversee UEFA HB furniture needs; be the main point of contact for any additional requirements, liaising with the Venue Logistics team with regards to availability and keeping a record of any changes or damages

Oversee the ordering of office supplies, placing the orders with the Venue Logistics team, receiving and checking new deliveries

Keep the offices and break areas clean and tidy

Supervise the use of the UEFA HB golf buggy

Ensure the cleaning schedule of the broadcast compound temporary offices, toilet blocks and storage space is in place

Manage the Broadcast Logistics vehicle needs; drive the vehicles for transfers and run errands; ensuring that the pool vehicles are kept clean, regularly refueled and display the correct parking and access passes for the venue so that they are ready to be used at all times

Assist in the distribution of parking passes for UEFA HB and provide the UEFA Broadcast Liaison team with the passes for UBPs

Know the location and regulations for parking and drop off / pick-up points for the venue, local airport/s and train station/s

Collect and deliver post and parcels via the agreed delivery system on-site; move and carry items, such as uniform packs, furniture, office supplies and drinks

Carry-out general administrative tasks such as filing, photocopying, printing and creating basic documents

Assist with the sorting and distribution of all HB uniforms and SADs, including SADs for rights-holding broadcasters, which will be managed by the UEFA Broadcast Liaison Team

Ensure the break tent in the broadcast compound is kept clean and the fridges stocked with drinks, keeping a log of all orders

Use FAME, the database containing the UEFA EURO 2020 staffing plan, to download reports detailing daily staff arrivals/departures, staff numbers per venue on any given day, hotel rooming lists etc.

Regular reporting in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements and follow administrative processes as required

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

Good level of English (both oral and written) and highly proficient in the local language of the venue

Knowledge of the relevant UEFA EURO 2020 host city and its surroundings

Enthusiasm and willingness to take on a wide range of tasks

Good organisational and time-management skills

Calm in busy, potentially stressful, situations

Experience of general administrative work

Safe, confident driver, including driving people-carriers, and holder of a valid driving license

Additional requirements

Enjoys working as part of a team

Has worked or volunteered at events

Commitment to the project and team for the entire period

Good working knowledge of Excel, Word and event databases

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161663.

[dfb]