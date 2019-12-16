DFB is searching a "Broadcast Logistics Assistant" for the UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.
Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
"Broadcast Logistics Assistant" (m/f/d)
to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.
The LOS Broadcast Logistics Assistant will manage the day-to-day requirements at the UEFA EURO 2020 venue. The LOS Broadcast Logistics Assistant will have his/her office at the broadcast compound and will work closely together with the UEFA HB Operations Manager and the UEFA HB Venue Technical Manager to make sure the stadium is ready to receive the UEFA Host Broadcast crew, UBP crews and outside broadcast trucks.
Job Information
Project: UEFA EURO 2020 HB Logistics
Hierarchy level: Assistant
Type of contract: fixed-term contract
Activity Level: 100 %
Location: Munich
Start Date: 11/05/2020
End date: 07/07/2020
Key Responsibilities
The role of the LOS Broadcast Logistics Assistant is to provide a high level of support across all areas of the Broadcast Logistics team's responsibilities. These responsibilities include:
- Coordinate the logistical requirements of the venue-based UEFA HB staff, the moving UEFA HB Production/Technical teams (some UEFA HB staff members are moving between two UEFA EURO 2020 venues), any other UEFA HB teams (such as ENG crews) and UBP crews required to work at the UEFA EURO 2020 venue
- Confirm the UEFA HB Production/Technical teams' bus requirements, agreeing all pick-up and drop off points with the Event Transport project
- Create a bus timetable and ensure the teams are aware of the timings
- Compile and display transport timetables to and from the venue to the UEFA HB hotels; distribute tickets if staff are required to travel on public transport
- Work closely with the Broadcast Logistics team at the sister venue to coordinate recces and any inter-venue moves
- Check UEFA HB accommodation, highlighting where early or late check-ins and outs should be requested; ensure the moving teams know if they have to change hotels
- Support the UEFA Team Crew Assistants, who will travel between two UEFA EURO 2020 venues with the UEFA HB Production/Technical teams; provide them with the necessary documents and spreadsheets to give them a clear understanding of their accommodation, travel, catering, uniform, accreditation and SAD (Supplementary Access Device) requirements; show the UEFA Team Crew Assistants around the venue, highlighting the important areas for their teams
- Supervise the use of the UEFA HB office and storage containers during the event
- Oversee UEFA HB furniture needs; be the main point of contact for any additional requirements, liaising with the Venue Logistics team with regards to availability and keeping a record of any changes or damages
- Oversee the ordering of office supplies, placing the orders with the Venue Logistics team, receiving and checking new deliveries
- Keep the offices and break areas clean and tidy
- Supervise the use of the UEFA HB golf buggy
- Ensure the cleaning schedule of the broadcast compound temporary offices, toilet blocks and storage space is in place
- Manage the Broadcast Logistics vehicle needs; drive the vehicles for transfers and run errands; ensuring that the pool vehicles are kept clean, regularly refueled and display the correct parking and access passes for the venue so that they are ready to be used at all times
- Assist in the distribution of parking passes for UEFA HB and provide the UEFA Broadcast Liaison team with the passes for UBPs
- Know the location and regulations for parking and drop off / pick-up points for the venue, local airport/s and train station/s
- Collect and deliver post and parcels via the agreed delivery system on-site; move and carry items, such as uniform packs, furniture, office supplies and drinks
- Carry-out general administrative tasks such as filing, photocopying, printing and creating basic documents
- Assist with the sorting and distribution of all HB uniforms and SADs, including SADs for rights-holding broadcasters, which will be managed by the UEFA Broadcast Liaison Team
- Ensure the break tent in the broadcast compound is kept clean and the fridges stocked with drinks, keeping a log of all orders
- Use FAME, the database containing the UEFA EURO 2020 staffing plan, to download reports detailing daily staff arrivals/departures, staff numbers per venue on any given day, hotel rooming lists etc.
- Regular reporting in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements and follow administrative processes as required
Profile of successful candidate
Must-have requirements
- Good level of English (both oral and written) and highly proficient in the local language of the venue
- Knowledge of the relevant UEFA EURO 2020 host city and its surroundings
- Enthusiasm and willingness to take on a wide range of tasks
- Good organisational and time-management skills
- Calm in busy, potentially stressful, situations
- Experience of general administrative work
- Safe, confident driver, including driving people-carriers, and holder of a valid driving license
Additional requirements
- Enjoys working as part of a team
- Has worked or volunteered at events
- Commitment to the project and team for the entire period
- Good working knowledge of Excel, Word and event databases
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your complete application until 10.01.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161663.
