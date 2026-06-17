Berger: “We want to celebrate the game at the German House of Soccer”

Germany international Ann-Katrin Berger is an ambassador for the German House of Soccer (GHOS) at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In an interview with DFB.de, the 35-year-old Germany goalkeeper, who visit GHOS on Saturday and on 28th June, discusses her life in New York, the World Cup meeting point created by the DFB in the city, and the men’s national team’s chances at the tournament.

DFB.de: Ann-Katrin Berger, you play for Gotham FC, who are based in the New York metropolitan area. What has life in the city been like for you?

Ann-Katrin Berger: It’s very special. You really get a sense of just how huge the city is. But you also notice time and again that football still doesn’t play a major role there. That’s why I think it’s brilliant that the DFB has opened the German House of Soccer there during the World Cup. It sends an important message and will be positive for football there as a whole.

DFB.de: Is Manhattan the right place for the German House of Soccer?

Berger: Yes, definitely. It’s a city where people from all kinds of backgrounds come together. It’s also relatively close to Germany, at least compared with the cities on the US west coast. When you’re out and about in New York, you regularly come across Germans, even away from the World Cup. The city has an incredible amount to offer, so it’s the perfect place for the German House of Soccer.

DFB.de: Why was it important to you to be an ambassador for the German House of Soccer?

Berger: Because I really like the idea behind it. Football should bring people together, and that is exactly what the German House of Soccer stands for. The USA is also a sports-mad country. We can raise football’s profile there even further. The German House of Soccer brings people together from all kinds of countries around the world. We want to celebrate the game there. It doesn’t matter where you come from or anything like that.

DFB.de: It’s not just about bringing people together, but also about connecting sport and culture. How do you view that side of it?

Berger: That is one of the reasons why I was such a huge fan of this project from day one, and still am. I was asked whether I could take on an ambassadorial role, I knew straight away that it was something I wanted to do. I’ve played football in several different countries. Even though the rules are the same, the game feels a little different everywhere. People often love football in different ways. At the German House of Soccer, all those interests and perspectives come together. I’m looking forward to experiencing that first-hand.

DFB.de: So you will be there in person as well?

Berger: Of course. I’m not going to miss that opportunity. Our season with Gotham FC is still ongoing, but whenever I have time, I’ll stop by the German House of Soccer to experience the World Cup there.

DFB.de: Have you noticed the excitement building in the USA over the past few days and weeks?

Berger: I haven’t actually been in the USA for the past two weeks. We were in Mexico with my club. But I’m sure the excitement is huge by now. Everyone is looking forward to the tournament and the matches. I am too, of course.

DFB.de: How far do you think Germany can go at this World Cup?

Berger: We have some really good young players in the squad, as well as players with a lot of experience. That is exactly the mix you need at a tournament like this if you want to be successful. I’m sure this team can go far. I’m just looking forward to the World Cup and to every single game.

DFB.de: You have been involved in several major tournaments yourself. How important is togetherness within the team?

Berger: It is absolutely crucial. You spend 24 hours a day together over a long period of time, so it’s extremely important that the chemistry is right. You also need to find a good balance between football and life away from the pitch.

DFB.de: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has said he wants to win the World Cup. Do you think Germany have a chance?

Berger: With the quality in this squad, it is certainly possible, though other countries have strong teams too. But Germany have always known how to perform at tournaments, so anything is possible.