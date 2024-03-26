Junioren
DAS DFB TEAM HINTER DEM TEAM
|Name
|Funktion
|Johanna Pierags
|Teammanagerin
|Jan Fedra
|Pressesprecher
|Albert Krebs
|Zeugwart
|Laura Kentschke
|Spielanalystin
UNSERE EXTERNEN EXPERT*INNEN
|Name
|Funktion
|Dr. Jens Eckhoff
|Mediziner
|Dr. Mickel Washington
|Mediziner
|Dr. Mark Salzmann
|Mediziner
|Jona Schwarz
|Sportpsychologe
|Achim Mitter
|Physiotherapeut
|Maurice Freundt
|Physiotherapeut
|Daniel Josef
|Physiotherapeut
|Christian Zschau
|Physiotherapeut
|Stefan Schuldt
|Ernährung
|Moritz Kehm
|Pädagogik
|Sophie Thyssen
|Pädagogik
|Adeline Justus
|Pädagogik
|Miriam Schwab
|Pädagogik
|Hannes Mühl
|Datenanalyst
