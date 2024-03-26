VILA NOVA DE FAMALICAO, PORTUGAL - MARCH 26: U17 Germany Players pose for a photo prior to the UEFA Under17 European Championship Qualifier between U17 Portugal and U17 Germany at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on March 26, 2024 in Vila Nova de Famalicao, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images for DFB)

Junioren

U 17

  • Teammanagerin: Johanna Pierags Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Pressesprecher: Jan Fedra Foto: Julius Nieweler/DFB
  • Zeugwart: Albert Krebs Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Spielanalystin: Laura Kentschke Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Mediziner: Dr. Jens Eckhoff Foto: Getty Images
  • Mediziner: Dr. Mickel Washington Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Mediziner: Dr. Mark Salzmann GettyImages
  • Sportpsychologe: Jona Schwarz Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Physiotherapeut: Achim Mitter Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Physiotherapeut: Daniel Josef Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Physiotherapeut: Christian Zschau Foto: Getty Images
  • Pädagogik: Sophie Thyssen Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Pädagogik: Miriam Schwab Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Datenanalyst: Carlos Ribas Foto: Getty Images
  • Datenanalyst: Hannes Mühl Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
DAS DFB TEAM HINTER DEM TEAM
Name Funktion
Johanna Pierags Teammanagerin
Jan Fedra Pressesprecher
Albert Krebs Zeugwart
Laura Kentschke Spielanalystin
UNSERE EXTERNEN EXPERT*INNEN
Name Funktion
Dr. Jens Eckhoff Mediziner
Dr. Mickel Washington Mediziner
Dr. Mark Salzmann Mediziner
Jona Schwarz Sportpsychologe
Achim Mitter Physiotherapeut
Maurice Freundt Physiotherapeut
Daniel Josef Physiotherapeut
Christian Zschau Physiotherapeut
Stefan Schuldt Ernährung
Moritz Kehm Pädagogik
Sophie Thyssen Pädagogik
Adeline Justus Pädagogik
Miriam Schwab Pädagogik
Hannes Mühl Datenanalyst
ALMANCIL, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 14: goal celebration scored by Kilian Sauck (C) of U17 Germany in the 0-1 of the martch during the Portugal U17 v Germany U17 - Algarve Cup match on February 14, 2024 in Almancil, Portugal. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)

Foto: Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images

