to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
Actus

    Programme de la semaine

    Comme chaque semaine, retrouvez le programme des matchs de la semaine pour suivre la Bundesliga et les championnats européens où évoluent les joueurs de la Mannschaft.

    MERCREDI :

    Ligue 1 : Paris St. Germain / Dijon (21h)

    Coupe du Roi : Espanyol Barcelone – FC Barcelone (21h)

    JEUDI :

    Coupe du Roi : Leganés – Real Madrid (21h30)

    VENDREDI :

    Bundesliga : Hertha Berlin – Borussia Dortmund (21h30)

    SAMEDI :

    Premier League : Brighton and Hove Albion – Chelsea (13h30)

    Bundesliga : Le Multiplex (15h30)

    Bundesliga : Hambourg – FC Cologne (18h30)

    Premier League : Manchester City – Newcastle United (18h30)

    DIMANCHE :

    Eredivisie : Ajax Amsterdam – Feyenoord Rotterdam (14h30)

    Bundesliga : Bayern Munich – Werder Brême (15h30)

    La Liga : Real Madrid – Deportivo La Corogne (16h15)

    Bundesliga : Schalke 04 – Hannover 96 (18h)

    La Liga : Betis Séville – FC Barcelone (20h45)

    Ligue 1 : Olympique Lyonnais – Paris St. Germain (21h)

    [DFB ]

    Comme chaque semaine, retrouvez le programme des matchs de la semaine pour suivre la Bundesliga et les championnats européens où évoluent les joueurs de la Mannschaft.

    MERCREDI :

    Ligue 1 : Paris St. Germain / Dijon (21h)

    Coupe du Roi : Espanyol Barcelone – FC Barcelone (21h)

    JEUDI :

    Coupe du Roi : Leganés – Real Madrid (21h30)

    VENDREDI :

    Bundesliga : Hertha Berlin – Borussia Dortmund (21h30)

    SAMEDI :

    Premier League : Brighton and Hove Albion – Chelsea (13h30)

    Bundesliga : Le Multiplex (15h30)

    Bundesliga : Hambourg – FC Cologne (18h30)

    Premier League : Manchester City – Newcastle United (18h30)

    DIMANCHE :

    Eredivisie : Ajax Amsterdam – Feyenoord Rotterdam (14h30)

    Bundesliga : Bayern Munich – Werder Brême (15h30)

    La Liga : Real Madrid – Deportivo La Corogne (16h15)

    Bundesliga : Schalke 04 – Hannover 96 (18h)

    La Liga : Betis Séville – FC Barcelone (20h45)

    Ligue 1 : Olympique Lyonnais – Paris St. Germain (21h)

    Info Tool
    • Publié le
      17.01.2018 16:29
    • Categories
      La Mannschaft
    • Tags
    • Options
    • Partager