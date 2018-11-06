Le programme de la semaine

Le programme de cette semaine pour les clubs de Bundesliga et les joueurs de la Mannschaft évoluant à l’étranger.
MARDI :
Champions League : AS Monaco – Club Bruges (18h55)
Champions League : FC Schalke 04 - Galatasaray Istanbul (21h)
Champions League : Atletico DE Madrid - Borussia Dortmund (21h)
Champions League : SSC Naples - Paris St. Germain (21h)
Champions League : Inter Milan - FC Barcelone (21h)
MERCREDI :
Champions League : FC Bayern Munich - AEK Athènes (21h)
Champions League : Olympique Lyonnais - TSG Hoffenheim (21h)
Champions League : Juventus Turin - Manchester United (21h)
Champions League : Viktoria Pilsen - Real Madrid (21h)
Champions League : Manchester City - Chakhtar Donetsk (21h)
JEUDI :
Europa League : Apolon Limassol - Eintracht Francfort (18h55)
Europa League : BATE Borissov - FC Chelsea (18h55)
Europa League : Celtic Glasgow - RB Leipzig (21h)
Europa League : Bayer Leverkusen - FC Zürich (21h)
Europa League: FC Arsenal - Sporting Portugal (21h)
VENDREDI :
Bundesliga : Hanovre 96 - VfL Wolfsburg (20h30)
SAMEDI :
Bundesliga : La 11e journée
Équipe d’Allemagne féminine : Allemagne - Italie (16)
Bundesliga : Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern Munich (18h30)
DIMANCHE :
Premier League : FC Chelsea - FC Everton (15h15)
Bundesliga : RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen (15h30)
La Liga : FC Barcelone - Betis Séville (16h15)
Premier League : Manchester City - Manchester United (17h30)
Bundesliga : Eintracht Francfort - FC Schalke 04 (18h)
Serie A : AC Milan - Juventus Turin (20h30)
La Liga : Celta Vigo - Real Madrid (20h45)
Ligue 1 : AS Monaco - Paris St. Germain (21h)