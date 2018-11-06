to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
Actus

    Le programme de la semaine

    Le programme de cette semaine pour les clubs de Bundesliga et les joueurs de la Mannschaft évoluant à l’étranger.

    MARDI :
    Champions League : AS Monaco – Club Bruges (18h55)
    Champions League : FC Schalke 04 - Galatasaray Istanbul (21h)
    Champions League : Atletico DE Madrid - Borussia Dortmund (21h)
    Champions League : SSC Naples - Paris St. Germain (21h)
    Champions League : Inter Milan - FC Barcelone (21h)

    MERCREDI :
    Champions League : FC Bayern Munich - AEK Athènes (21h)
    Champions League : Atletico de Madrid - Borussia Dortmund (21h)
    Champions League : Olympique Lyonnais - TSG Hoffenheim (21h)
    Champions League : Juventus Turin - Manchester United (21h)
    Champions League : Viktoria Pilsen - Real Madrid (21h)
    Champions League : Manchester City - Chakhtar Donetsk (21h)

    JEUDI :
    Europa League : Apolon Limassol - Eintracht Francfort (18h55)
    Europa League : BATE Borissov - FC Chelsea (18h55)
    Europa League : Celtic Glasgow - RB Leipzig (21h)
    Europa League : Bayer Leverkusen - FC Zürich (21h)
    Europa League: FC Arsenal - Sporting Portugal (21h)

    VENDREDI :
    Bundesliga : Hanovre 96 - VfL Wolfsburg (20h30)

    SAMEDI :
    Bundesliga : La 11e journée
    Équipe d’Allemagne féminine : Allemagne - Italie (16)
    Bundesliga : Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern Munich (18h30)

    DIMANCHE :
    Premier League : FC Chelsea - FC Everton (15h15)
    Bundesliga : RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen (15h30)
    La Liga : FC Barcelone - Betis Séville (16h15)
    Premier League : Manchester City - Manchester United (17h30)
    Bundesliga : Eintracht Francfort - FC Schalke 04 (18h)
    Serie A : AC Milan - Juventus Turin (20h30)
    La Liga : Celta Vigo - Real Madrid (20h45)
    Ligue 1 : AS Monaco - Paris St. Germain (21h)

