Le programme de la semaine

Les matchs de cette semaine pour les joueurs de la Mannschaft, listés par DFB.de.
LUNDI :
Coupe du monde U20 féminines : Allemagne – Nigeria (13h30)
MARDI :
Match amical : Borussia Dortmund – SSC Naples (19h30)
Match amical : Liverpool FC – Torino (20h30)
International Champions Cup : Chelsea FC – Olympique lyonnais (21h05)
MERCREDI :
International Champions Cup : Real Madrid – AS Rome (2h05)
JEUDI :
Coupe du monde U20 féminines : Allemagne – Chine (13h30)
SAMEDI :
Match amical : Werder Brême – Villarreal CF (14h30)
Match amical : FC Schalke 04 – AC Fiorentina (16h)
Premier League : Huddersfield Town – Chelsea FC (16h)
Match amical : VfL Wolfsbourg – SSC Naples (19h30)
Match amical : FC Valence – Bayer Leverkusen (21h30)
DIMANCHE :
Premier League : Liverpool FC – West Ham United (14h30)
Match amical : SC Fribourg – Real Sociedad (15h30)
Premier League : Arsenal FC – Manchester City (17h)
Match amical : Borussia Dortmund – Lazio Rome (17h30)
Supercoupe d’Allemagne : Eintracht Francfort – FC Bayern Munich (20h30)
