Actus

    Le programme de la semaine

    Les matchs de cette semaine pour les joueurs de la Mannschaft, listés par DFB.de.

    LUNDI :
    Coupe du monde U20 féminines : Allemagne – Nigeria (13h30)

    MARDI :
    Match amical : Borussia Dortmund – SSC Naples (19h30)
    Match amical : Liverpool FC – Torino (20h30)
    International Champions Cup : Chelsea FC – Olympique lyonnais (21h05)

    MERCREDI :
    International Champions Cup : Real Madrid – AS Rome (2h05)

    JEUDI :
    Coupe du monde U20 féminines : Allemagne – Chine (13h30)

    SAMEDI :
    Match amical : Werder Brême – Villarreal CF (14h30)
    Match amical : FC Schalke 04 – AC Fiorentina (16h)
    Premier League : Huddersfield Town – Chelsea FC (16h)
    Match amical : VfL Wolfsbourg – SSC Naples (19h30)
    Match amical : FC Valence – Bayer Leverkusen (21h30)

    DIMANCHE :
    Premier League : Liverpool FC – West Ham United (14h30)
    Match amical : SC Fribourg – Real Sociedad (15h30)
    Premier League : Arsenal FC – Manchester City (17h)
    Match amical : Borussia Dortmund – Lazio Rome (17h30)
    Supercoupe d’Allemagne : Eintracht Francfort – FC Bayern Munich (20h30)

