Actus

    Le programme de la semaine

    Les matchs de cette semaine pour les joueurs de la Mannschaft, listés par DFB.de.

    LUNDI :
    Ligue des champions League : Tirage au sort des huitièmes de finale (12h)
    Ligue Europa : Tirage au sort des seizièmes de finale (13h)
    Bundesliga féminine : VfL Wolfsbourg - FC Bayern Munich (18h)

    MARDI :
    Bundesliga : VfL Wolfsbourg - RB Leipzig (18h30)
    Bundesliga : 16e journée (20h30)
    Premier League : Huddersfield Town - Chelsea FC (21h)

    MERCREDI :
    Bundesliga : TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - VfB Stuttgart (18h30)
    Bundesliga : 16e journée (20h30)
    Premier League : West Ham United - Arsenal FC (21h)
    Coupe de la Ligue : RC Strasbourg - Paris Saint-Germain (21h05)

    JEUDI :
    Eredivisie : Ajax Amsterdam - Excelsior Rotterdam (20h45)

    VENDREDI :
    Bundesliga : Borussia Mönchengladbach - Hambourg SV (20h30)

    SAMEDI :
    Bundesliga : 17e journée (15h30)
    Ligue 1 : Stade rennais - Paris Saint-Germain (17h)
    Bundesliga : Borussia Dortmund - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (18h30)

    DIMANCHE :
    Bundesliga féminine : SC Sand - 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam (11h)
    Serie A : Bologne FC - Juventus Turin (15h)
    Bundesliga : Hanovre 96 - Bayer Leverkusen (15h30)
    Bundesliga : RB Leipzig - Hertha BSC (18h)
    La Liga : FC Barcelone - Deportivo La Corogne (20h45)

