Le programme de la semaine

Les matchs de cette semaine pour les joueurs de la Mannschaft, listés par DFB.de.
LUNDI :
Ligue des champions League : Tirage au sort des huitièmes de finale (12h)
Ligue Europa : Tirage au sort des seizièmes de finale (13h)
Bundesliga féminine : VfL Wolfsbourg - FC Bayern Munich (18h)
MARDI :
Bundesliga : VfL Wolfsbourg - RB Leipzig (18h30)
Bundesliga : 16e journée (20h30)
Premier League : Huddersfield Town - Chelsea FC (21h)
MERCREDI :
Bundesliga : TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - VfB Stuttgart (18h30)
Bundesliga : 16e journée (20h30)
Premier League : West Ham United - Arsenal FC (21h)
Coupe de la Ligue : RC Strasbourg - Paris Saint-Germain (21h05)
JEUDI :
Eredivisie : Ajax Amsterdam - Excelsior Rotterdam (20h45)
VENDREDI :
Bundesliga : Borussia Mönchengladbach - Hambourg SV (20h30)
SAMEDI :
Bundesliga : 17e journée (15h30)
Ligue 1 : Stade rennais - Paris Saint-Germain (17h)
Bundesliga : Borussia Dortmund - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (18h30)
DIMANCHE :
Bundesliga féminine : SC Sand - 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam (11h)
Serie A : Bologne FC - Juventus Turin (15h)
Bundesliga : Hanovre 96 - Bayer Leverkusen (15h30)
Bundesliga : RB Leipzig - Hertha BSC (18h)
La Liga : FC Barcelone - Deportivo La Corogne (20h45)
