Le programme de la semaine

Les matchs de cette semaine pour les joueurs de la Mannschaft, listés par DFB.de.
MARDI :
Match amical fustal : Allemagne – République tchèque (18h30)
Ligue des champions : FC Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain (20h45 Uhr)
Ligue des champions : FC Barcelone - Sporting Portugal (20h45)
Ligue des champions : Chelsea FC - Atlético Madrid (20h45)
MERCREDI :
Ligue des champions : Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund (20h45)
Ligue des champions : RB Leipzig - Besiktas Istanbul (20h45)
Ligue des champions : Chakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City (20h45)
Ligue des champions : Liverpool FC - Spartak Moscou (20h45)
JEUDI :
Ligue Europa : TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Ludogorets Razgrad (19h)
Ligue Europa : Hertha BSC - Östersunds FK (21h05)
Ligue Europa : Étoile rouge Belgrade - 1. FC Cologne (21h05)
Ligue Europa : Arsenal FC - BATE Borisov (21h05)
VENDREDI :
Bundesliga : VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen (20h30)
SAMEDI :
Premier League : West Ham United – Chelsea FC (13h30)
Bundesliga : 15e journée (15h30)
La Liga : Real Madrid - FC Séville (16h15)
Ligue 1 : Paris Saint-Germain - Lille OSC (17h)
Bundesliga : Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC Schalke 04 (18h30)
Serie A : Juventus Turin - Inter Milan (20h45)
DIMANCHE :
[dfb]
Premier League : Southampton FC – Arsenal FC (13h)
Bundesliga : 1. FC Cologne - SC Fribourg (13h30)
Premier League : Liverpool FC - Everton FC (15h15)
Bundesliga : Hanovre 96 - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (15h30)
Eredivisie : Ajax Amsterdam - PSV Eindhoven (16h45)
Premier League : Manchester United - Manchester City (17h30)
Bundesliga : FC Augsbourg - Hertha BSC (18h)
La Liga : Villarreal CF - FC Barcelone (20h45)
