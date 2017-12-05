to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
Actus

    Le programme de la semaine

    Les matchs de cette semaine pour les joueurs de la Mannschaft, listés par DFB.de.

    MARDI :
    Match amical fustal : Allemagne – République tchèque (18h30)
    Ligue des champions : FC Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain (20h45 Uhr)
    Ligue des champions : FC Barcelone - Sporting Portugal (20h45)
    Ligue des champions : Chelsea FC - Atlético Madrid (20h45)

    MERCREDI :
    Ligue des champions : Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund (20h45)
    Ligue des champions : RB Leipzig - Besiktas Istanbul (20h45)
    Ligue des champions : Chakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City (20h45)
    Ligue des champions : Liverpool FC - Spartak Moscou (20h45)

    JEUDI :
    Ligue Europa : TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Ludogorets Razgrad (19h)
    Ligue Europa : Hertha BSC - Östersunds FK (21h05)
    Ligue Europa : Étoile rouge Belgrade - 1. FC Cologne (21h05)
    Ligue Europa : Arsenal FC - BATE Borisov (21h05)

    VENDREDI :
    Bundesliga : VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen (20h30)

    SAMEDI :
    Premier League : West Ham United – Chelsea FC (13h30)
    Bundesliga : 15e journée (15h30)
    La Liga : Real Madrid - FC Séville (16h15)
    Ligue 1 : Paris Saint-Germain - Lille OSC (17h)
    Bundesliga : Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC Schalke 04 (18h30)
    Serie A : Juventus Turin - Inter Milan (20h45)

    DIMANCHE :
    Premier League : Southampton FC – Arsenal FC (13h)
    Bundesliga : 1. FC Cologne - SC Fribourg (13h30)
    Premier League : Liverpool FC - Everton FC (15h15)
    Bundesliga : Hanovre 96 - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (15h30)
    Eredivisie : Ajax Amsterdam - PSV Eindhoven (16h45)
    Premier League : Manchester United - Manchester City (17h30)
    Bundesliga : FC Augsbourg - Hertha BSC (18h)
    La Liga : Villarreal CF - FC Barcelone (20h45)

