Women's National Team
Coaches
|Name
|Date of birth
|Role
|Christian Wück
|09.06.1973
|Head Coach
|Thomas Nörenberg
|23.12.1963
|Assistant Coach
|Britta Carlson
|03.03.1978
|Assistant Coach
|Michael Fuchs
|04.01.1970
|Goalkeeping Coach
|Julius Balsmeier
|10.06.1989
|Fitness Coach
|Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker
|23.09.1984
|Neuroathletics Coach
|Nia Künzer
|18.01.1980
|Sports Director
The team behind the team
|Name
|Role
Jessica Ewald
|Team Manager
|Valentin Rudolph
|Team Manager
|Maika Fischer
|Team Manager
|Sonja Alger
|Spokesperson
|Daniel Nister
|Game Analyst
|Lukas Plener
|Game Analyst
|Sabrina Dirks
|Social Media/Internet Editor
|Stephen Smith
|Equipment Manager
|Andreas Dawihl
|Security
|Simone Kriegbaum
|Travel Agent
Our experts
|Name
|Funktion
|Dr. Tobias Schmenn
|Team Doctor
|Dr. Carsten Lueg
|Team Doctor
Maiken Birnbaum
|Physiotherapist
Claudia Ziebell
|Physiotherapist
|Kristof Meyer
|Physiotherapist
|Patrick Weber
|Physiotherapist
|Birte Hesse
|Physiotherapist
|Sofieke van Bilsen
|Team Photographer
|Hannah Pitt
|Catapult-Analyst
|Paul Lindemann
|DFB-TV
|Jannik Niedereicholz
|DFB-TV
|Andre Göldner
|Nutrition
|Hannes Flade
|Nutrition
|Dennis Rother
|Nutrition
|Christian Hochfellner
|Driver
|Tom Pellinghoff
|Driver
|Faouzi Atamani
|Driver