Women's National Team

  • Head Coach Christian Wück Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Assistant Coach Thomas Nörenberg Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Assistant Coach Britta Carlson Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Goalkeeping Coach Michael Fuchs Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Fitness Coach Julius Balsmeier Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Neuroathletics Coach Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Sports Director Nia Künzer Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
Name Date of birth Role
Christian Wück 09.06.1973 Head Coach
Thomas Nörenberg 23.12.1963 Assistant Coach
Britta Carlson 03.03.1978 Assistant Coach
Michael Fuchs 04.01.1970 Goalkeeping Coach
Julius Balsmeier 10.06.1989 Fitness Coach
Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker 23.09.1984 Neuroathletics Coach
Nia Künzer 18.01.1980 Sports Director

The team behind the team

  • Team Manager: Jessica Ewald Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Team Manager: Maika Fischer Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Team Manager: Valentin Rudolph Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Spokesperson: Sonja Alger Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Game Analyst: Daniel Nister Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Game Analyst: Lukas Plener Foto: Julius Nieweler/DFB
  • Social Media Manager: Sabrina Dirks Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Equipment Manager: Stephen Smith Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Security: Andreas Dawihl Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Travel Agent: Simone Kriegbaum Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Team Doctor: Dr. Tobias Schmenn Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Team Doctor: Dr. Carsten Lueg Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Physiotherapist: Maiken Birnbaum Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Physiotherapist: Claudia Ziebell Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Physiotherapist: Kristof Meyer Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Physiotherapist: Birte Hesse Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Team Photographer: Sofieke van Bilsen Foto: DFB
  • DFB-TV: Paul Lindemann Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Nutritionist: Andre Göldner Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Game Analyst: Hannah Pitt Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
  • Nutritionist: Hannes Flade Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Driver: Christian Hochfellner Foto: Thomas Böcker/DFB
  • Supervisor: Tom Pellinghoff Foto: Yuliia Perekopaiko/DFB
Name Role

Jessica Ewald

 Team Manager
Valentin Rudolph Team Manager
Maika Fischer Team Manager
Sonja Alger Spokesperson
Daniel Nister Game Analyst
Lukas Plener Game Analyst
Sabrina Dirks Social Media/Internet Editor
Stephen Smith Equipment Manager
Andreas Dawihl Security
Simone Kriegbaum Travel Agent
Name Funktion
Dr. Tobias Schmenn Team Doctor
Dr. Carsten Lueg Team Doctor

Maiken Birnbaum

 Physiotherapist

Claudia Ziebell

 Physiotherapist
Kristof Meyer Physiotherapist
Patrick Weber Physiotherapist
Birte Hesse Physiotherapist
Sofieke van Bilsen Team Photographer
Hannah Pitt Catapult-Analyst
Paul Lindemann DFB-TV
Jannik Niedereicholz DFB-TV
Andre Göldner Nutrition
Hannes Flade Nutrition
Dennis Rother Nutrition
Christian Hochfellner Driver
Tom Pellinghoff Driver
Faouzi Atamani Driver

