German Football Association submits Bid Dossier for UEFA Women's EURO 2029

On Tuesday 26th August, the German Football Association (DFB) submitted its final Bid Dossier to host the UEFA Women's EURO 2029. DFB General Secretary Heike Ullrich, DFB Vice-Presidents Sabine Mammitzsch and Celia Šašić, and DFB Sports Director Nia Künzer personally handed over a copy of the bid book to UEFA General Secretary Theodoros Theodoridis at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

For nearly a year, numerous project groups within the DFB have worked intensively on the bid, securing the full support of the federal and state governments, NGOs, stadium operators, and the DFB’s regional associations, among others. The Bid Dossier comprises eleven chapters and approximately 650 pages, detailing the bid’s vision and impact on women’s football, proposed stadiums and host city infrastructure, and sustainability and logistical aspects including security, mobility and financial guarantees.

The heart of the DFB's ambition to host the UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 is expressed in the slogan "Together WE Rise". At an important time for women’s football, Germany aims to make the UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 tournament a catalyst for lasting economic, sporting, and social impact across all of UEFA’s National Associations.

Key to achieving this impact is the intent to sell at least one million tickets for the tournament, with seven of the eight proposed venues - Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich and Wolfsburg - having capacities of more than 40,000. Germany also plans to use its experience in hosting UEFA EURO 2024 to unlock a variety of organisational efficiencies, with the clear target to deliver the first ever profit-making European Women’s Championship in history.

A central focus of the bid is also to increase the visibility of women’s football and women in football. Girls under 16 represent the fastest growing group of football participants in Germany, and the bid places a strong emphasis on supporting girls and women through continued grassroots development, fan engagement and leadership initiatives.

These initiatives aim to directly support the goals and objectives of Unstoppable, UEFA’s Women’s Football Strategy for 2024-2030, which seeks to create a truly sustainable ecosystem for women’s football. The significance of this commitment was underscored when an all-female DFB delegation - four leaders who have dedicated their careers to the game - submitted the Bid Dossier to UEFA.

Upon the submission of Dossier, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said: "True to our vision, our bid is already a strong, comprehensive project for German football, involving many different stakeholders – from the top level down to grassroots. I would like to express my special thanks to our partners from the regional associations, politics, clubs, cities and stadium operators. Together, we aim to reach a significant milestone in the development of women's football in 2029. Hosting the UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 in many of our large, modern arenas - which were venues for last year’s Men’s European Championship - is a clear demonstration of this ambition. This is a unique selling point of our Bid in comparison to our very strong competition."

DFB General Secretary Heike Ullrich, added: "With last year's European Championship, we once again proved that Germany can successfully host major sporting events and that the DFB is a reliable partner for UEFA. By hosting UEFA Women's EURO 2029, we want to continue the tradition of peaceful and vibrant tournaments – and at the same time open a new chapter in women's football. Football has become more female, not only in Germany, as the membership figures of our regional associations for our association show. However, the potential is far from being exhausted. Together with UEFA, we want to break new revenue records and create even more visibility, participation and enthusiasm. This vision is at the heart of our bid book."

The host of UEFA Women's EURO 2029 will be determined by the members of the UEFA Executive Committee 3 December 2025.

About the DFB Delegation in Nyon:

Heike Ullrich

Heike Ullrich has been the General Secretary of the German Football Association (DFB) since April 2022, becoming the first woman to hold this role in the organization’s history. She previously served in various senior leadership positions at the DFB, overseeing grassroots, women’s and youth football development.

Sabine Mammitzsch

Sabine Mammitzsch is Vice-President of the DFB, responsible for Women’s and Girls’ Football. She has been a strong advocate for the expansion of participation pathways and the professionalisation of women’s football in Germany, overseeing the implementation of the DFB’s Women in Football strategy, FF27.

Celia Šašić

Celia Šašić, a former German international striker and UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, is the DFB VicePresident for Equality and Diversity. She uses her platform to promote inclusion, gender equity, and greater representation of women at all levels of the game. Šašić served as an Ambassador for the UEFA EURO 2024.

Nia Künzer

Nia Künzer, best known for scoring the golden goal that won Germany the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup, is now the DFB Sports Director for Women’s Football. In this role, she oversees national team strategy, talent development, and the continued growth of the women’s game in Germany.