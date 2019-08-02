Ziegler on the goalkeeping camp: "We also learned things ourselves"

In cooperation between the DFB academy the MLS, DFB goalkeeping coordinator Marc Ziegler offered a training course for goalkeepers and goalkeeper coaches. In an interview with DFB.de, the former player spoke about the interaction with his guests and the role played by the DFB academy.

DFB.de: Mr. Ziegler, this was the DFB academy’s first ever training course for goalkeepers and goalkeeper coaches from the USA. What is your overall verdict?

Marc Ziegler: Entirely positive. Over the past six days we’ve covered a lot of goalkeeping specific matters. The coaches from the US were passionate, committed and eager to learn. The younger ‘keepers from the MLS academies were also able to take a lot on board for their development. Our own youth team goalkeeper coaches were also fully involved – the interaction was great. Not only did we share our knowledge – we also learned things ourselves. For me, that’s one of the things that define the DFB academy.

DFB.de: Which topics did you focus on?

Ziegler: In essence, we focused on modern goalkeeping and conceptualised a training programme based on ‘WASIC’. This starts with a warm-up, followed by analytical, situational, integrative parts to the session, ending with a cool down. Aside from the defensive aspects of the game, we also touched upon the topic of goalkeepers as the first attacker. We also worked on cognitive training and being a presence within the team. The goalkeeper coaches are specialised, and make up an important part of the coaching team – this was important for all participants at the training course. They learnt a lot and will be able to apply this at their clubs and pass on the knowledge.

DFB.de: What role does the DFB academy play in the DFB’s goalkeeping programme?

Ziegler: The DFB academy is both a service to us and a driving force behind what we do. The academy makes it possible for us to think outside the box now and then. Furthermore, goalkeeping requires specialised coaching, and we are looking to grow in this field in order to help German football develop. In Tobias Haupt, we have an academy director who places great importance on practical learning. This corresponds directly to our philosophy in the goalkeeping programme.