Zambia confirmed as final group stage opponent at the Olympics

The Germany women’s national team now know their third group stage opponent around three months before the Olympic Games in Paris. Head coach Horst Hrubesch’s side will take on Zambia on 31st July (19:00 CEST) in France alongside four-time winners USA on 28th July (21:00 CEST) and World Cup semi-finalists Australia on 25th July (19:00 CEST). This has been confirmed following the conclusion of the CAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Zambia secured their place at the Olympics after beating Morocco 2-0 after extra time in the second leg, having trailed 2-1 following defeat at home in the first leg. Germany lost 3-2 to Zambia in their final friendly ahead of the World Cup last year. Nigeria also secured their place at the Olympics with a 0-0 draw in South Africa thanks to their 1-0 win at home in the first leg.

The DFB-Frauen will play twice in Marseille (25th/28th July), as well as once in Saint-Etienne (31st July). The top two sides in the group advance straight into the quarter-finals, whilst the two best third-placed sides will also progress to the last eight.