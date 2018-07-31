Wormatia hoping for old shine

What will most likely end up being VfR Wormatia Worms’ most thrilling fixture of the entire season will take place almost immediately after they get their 2018/19 campaign underway. They take on Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on Saturday, 18 August (15:30 CET) in the first round of the DFB Pokal. The Nibelungstadt, which has a maximum capacity of only 5,600, is likely to see its stands expanded up to 8,000 seats to accommodate for the magnitude of the game. The club will be hoping to match the attendances they witnessed six years ago against Hertha BSC (6,300) and 1. FC Köln (7,200) respectively.

VfR have progressed to the latter stages of the competition on two of the 22 occasions in which they have been involved in the Cup. That was back in 1936 and 1953, the second year of which saw the club bow out in the semi-final. Up until the 1981/1982 season, Wormatia were automatically entered into the first round draw but relegations to the third division and eventually the fifth saw them lose this right. They currently sit in the fourth tier of German football. Last season, the Regionalliga outfit ended the season 13th in the table. They will certainly be hoping for some of their old shine to return as they prepare themselves for the DFB Pokal for the 23rd time, falling in the year when they will also celebrate their 110th anniversary.