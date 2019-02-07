World Rankings: Germany unchanged in 16th

The Germany national team remained in 16th place in the FIFA World Rankings. With 1558 points currently on the board, Joachim Löw’s team are 31 points behind 10th placed Denmark. The rankings are led by Belgium (1727 points), World Champions France (1726) and World record champions Brazil (1676).

There were no changes in the Top 20 of the FIFA World Rankings. Having won their first ever Asia Cup, World Cup holders Qatar have moved up 38 places and now sit in 55th.

The next FIFA World Ranking update will be on April 4th 2019. Before this, Germany will play against Serbia (20/03/19, 20:45 CET) in Wolfsburg and four days later, will face the Netherlands in Amsterdam in a EURO qualifier (24/03/19, 20:45 CET).

FIFA World Rankings Top 10

1. Belgium 1727 points2. France 17263. Brazil 16764. Croatia 16345. England 16316. Portugal 16147. Uruguay 16098. Switzerland 15999. Spain 159110. Denmark 1589... 16. Germany 1558