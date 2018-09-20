World Rankings: Germany twelfth, Belgium and France joint top.

After the 0-0 draw with World Champions France and the win against Peru, Germany have climbed three places in the FIFA World Rankings into twelfth. Joachim Löw’s side are joined level on points (1568) by Chile.

France are no longer alone in first place: Belgium now boast 1729 points and have drawn level with their neighbours. In third place sit record World Cup winners Brazil (1663 points), they are followed by World Cup 2018 runners up Croatia (1634) and Uruguay (1632). The Netherlands, Germany’s next opponents on the 13th October at 20:45 CEST, sit at 17th in the World Rankings with 1540 points. The next edition of the World Rankings will be published on the 25th October.

The top ten of the FIFA World Rankings

1. Belgium 1729 points

1. France 1729

3. Brazil 1663

4.Croatia 1634

5. Uruguay 1632

6. England 1612

7. Portugal 1606

8.Switzerland 1598

9. Spain 1597

10. Denmark 1581

... 12. Germany 1568