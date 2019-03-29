World rankings: DFB-Frauen cut USA’s lead at the top

The Germany senior women’s team remain in second place in the newly announced FIFA world rankings, cutting America’s lead from 65 points to 29 points. The USA have 2101 points in the new rankings, with Germany placing second with 2072, and England overtaking France to take third place with 2049 points.

The DFB-Frauen have played one game since the December rankings were announced, beating France 1-0 in coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s first match back in February. The next women’s world rankings are set to be announced on the 12th July 2019.

The top ten in the new FIFA world rankings

1. USA 2101 points

2. Germany 2072

3. England 2049

4. France 2043

5. Canada 2006

6. Australia 2003