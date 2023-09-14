World Player of the Year: Gündogan, Ter Stegen and Berger nominated

Germany national team captain Ilkay Gündogan is on the shortlist for FIFA’s World Player of the Year award. The international association published the shortlist for “The Best FIFA Football Awards” on Thursday. In total, twelve players have been shortlisted, amongst which are five players from treble winners Manchester City.

Gündogan’s international teammate Marc-André ter Stegen has also been nominated. FC Barcelona’s number one is on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award alongside Yassine Bounou (Morocco), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Ederson (Brazil) and André Onana (Cameroon). Germany women’s goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who plays her club football for Chelsea FC, is on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award.

The international panel of judges is made up of the international teams’ captains and head coaches as well as selected journalists and fans from all over the world. The vote is open until Friday 6th October.