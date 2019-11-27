World goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen second, Manuel Neuer fourth

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has voted Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the second best goalkeeper in the world. The German, who is currently at Spanish champions Barcelona, came second with 104 points behind Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson (286 points). Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich finished fourth with 33 points. Neuer was voted best goalkeeper in the world for three consecutive years between 2013 and 2016.

Ter Stegen finds himself among last season’s best five goalkeepers in the world and can be voted in to the UEFA Team of the Year on Monday.

Almuth Schult finds herself in seventh place of the women’s voting after taking a break due to her first pregnancy. The IFFHS voted Netherlands goalkeeper and European champion Sari van Veenendaal as the world’s best female goalkeeper. Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea FC came in the top 16, finishing twelfth.