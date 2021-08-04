World Cup winner Höwedes to strengthen national side’s team management

Benedikt Höwedes is coming back to the national team. The 33-year old 2014 FIFA World Cup winner will strengthen the national side’s team management, initially completing a form of a trainee programme until the end of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar whilst he completes his UEFA Executive Master course for International Players (MIP). Last year, Höwedes, whose 44th and final international cap came on 26th March 2017 in a 4-1 victory in Azerbaijan, spent some time with the U21s as a coach.

Höwedes commented: “The greatest achievement of my career came in a Germany shirt. It was always the greatest honour for me to be able to play for my country. I am very pleased to become involved again with the national team with this new role in the DFB. I wish to learn how a national team is managed, whilst at the same time passing on my knowledge to the team and the backroom staff. We have a great side with lots of potential. I am very proud to be a part of it once again.”

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB national team and academy director, added: “I aim to integrate former successful national team players, also into the management, so we can benefit from their experience. It is critical for the future of German football and the management of the national team that we provide possible pathways into management to our ex-national team players, and show them how successful they can be. Benedikt Höwedes always set a brilliant example as a national team player, both on and off the pitch. He progressed through all the national youth teams from U18s onwards, and he won the U21 European Championship in 2009. He played every single minute at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and overall he has been a great servant to the national team. He was a key presence at FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga and went on to gather valuable experience abroad at Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow. Benedikt Höwedes will be a good link between the team and the management, and he will also help guide our younger players.”