World Cup winner Höwedes retires from professional football

World Cup winner with Germany in Rio, Benedikt Höwedes, has ended his professional career. Despite feeling fit enough to return to the Bundesliga, the 32-year-old wishes to step down because of his family.

In June, the 2014 world champion terminated his contract with Russian top flight side Lokomotive Moscow early. The defender spent 16 years at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga and won the DFB-Pokal with them in 2011. In 2017, he transferred to Juventus in the Serie A – his move to Russia followed a year later in 2018.

Höwedes is now the seventh player from Germany’s World Cup winning squad in 2014 to retire. Two weeks ago, André Schürrle also hung up his boots, joining the list of Philipp Lahm, Per Mertesacker, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Miroslav Klose and Roman Weidenfeller.