World Cup qualifying: Germany in Pot 1

The Germany national side, currently ranked 13 in the world, are in Pot 1 for the draw for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The draw will be held in Zürich on Monday (18:00 CET).

Germany, currently the ninth-best side in Europe, avoid tough ties against the other nine sides in the pot, including World champions France, European champions Portugal, number one ranked Belgium, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. That’s a great advantage, as only the group winners will be guaranteed one of the 13 European tickets for the World Cup.

Germany probably in a group of six

Potentially the most difficult group for Joachim Löw’s side could be one with Switzerland, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia and Malta. The ten group runners-up and the two best group-winners of the last Nations League tournament will fight for the remaining three places in March 2022. That will consist of a mini tournament with semi-finals and a final (each one game).

Qualifying begins in March 2021. After the EUROs in summer, it will carry on in September and October and the last group fixtures will be in November. The four group-winners in Nations League A (Italy, Belgium, France and Spain) will be drawn in a group of five so that they can take part in the semi-finals and final of the Nations League in October 2021. That makes it likely that Germany will be in one of the five groups of six.

The pots to be drawn:

Pot 1: Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Finland

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, the Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Andorra

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino

