World Cup qualifiers: Tah added to squad

Defender Jonathan Tah of Bayer 04 Leverkusen has been added to Germany’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Germany head coach Hansi Flick called up Tah, who has already been capped 13 times by his country, for the squad to take on Liechtenstein on Thursday (20:45 CET) at the Volkswagen arena in Wolfsburg and Armenia on Sunday (18:00 CET) in Yerevan.

Tah will join up with the rest of the squad this evening at the team hotel in Wolfsburg, and will take part in the first training session tomorrow morning.