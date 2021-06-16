World Cup qualifiers in Stuttgart, Hamburg and Wolfsburg

The DFB announced the venues for the first three home qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday. Germany’s first home match will be against Armenia on 5th September in Stuttgart. That is then followed by a fixture against Romania in Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion on 8th October. The final home game of 2021 will take place at Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena on 11th November against Liechtenstein.

A decision on fans will be made after discussions with local authorities at a later date.

Germany’s fixture list after EURO 2020

2nd September 2021, 20:45 CEST: Liechtenstein vs. Germany (World Cup Qualifier)

5th September 2021, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. Armenia in Stuttgart (World Cup Qualifier)

8th September 2021, 20:45 CEST: Iceland vs. Germany (World Cup Qualifier)

8th October 2021, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. Romania in Hamburg (World Cup Qualifier)

11th October 2021, 20:45 CEST: North Macedonia vs. Germany (World Cup Qualifier)

11th November 2021, 20:45 CET: Germany vs. Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg (World Cup Qualifier)

14th November 2021, 18:00 CET: Armenia vs. Germany (World Cup Qualifier)