World Cup qualifiers begin against Iceland

Germany will start their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup with tough matches against their Group J competitors, after UEFA announced the qualifying schedule today.

Head coach Joachim Löw’s side will face Iceland (#46 in the FIFA World Rankings) on Thursday, 25th March 2021 (20:45 CET). They will then face Romania (#37) on Sunday, 28th March (20:45 CET). Their tripleheader will conclude at home against North Macedonia (#65) on Wednesday, 31st March (20:45 CEST).

Their next three games will take place after the EUROs. Germany will play away against Liechtenstein (#181) on Thursday, 2nd September (20:45 CEST), before facing Armenia (#99) at home on Sunday, 5th September (20:45 CEST). They will end with an away game in Iceland on Wednesday, 8th September (20:45 CEST).

Final qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Armenia

Germany will then face Romania at home on Friday, 8th October (20:45 CEST) before heading to North Macedonia on Monday, 11th October (20:45 CEST). Their final two qualifiers will take place against Liechtenstein on Thursday, 11th November (20:45 CET) and in Armenia on Sunday, 14th November (18:00 CET). The exact locations for the games are yet to be confirmed.

The 10 group winners will all qualify for the 2022 World Cup, with the runners-up heading into the playoffs. The World Cup will take place from 21st November to 18th December 2022 in Qatar.