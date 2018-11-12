World Cup Preparation: Germany Women to play Sweden in April 2019

April 6th 2019 will mark a return to a place that holds good memories for the DFB Frauen, as they return to the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. It was there in 2013 that the team won the European Championship for the seventh time with a 1-0 win over Norway in the final. Goalkeeper Nadine Angerer’s two penalty saves during the match were a memorable highlight on the way to lifting the trophy. The game, which will be used as preparation for the 2019 World Cup in France, kicks off at 13:45 CET.

The two teams have played each 27 times in the past. The DFB Frauen have won 19 times, with one draw and seven losses.

The Germany Women finish the year’s campaign next Tuesday against Spain. It is coach Horst Hrubesch’s last game in charge before Martina Voss-Tecklenburg then takes over.