World Cup Draw: Germany to face China, Spain and South Africa

At next summer’s World Cup in France, Germany Women will face China, dark horses Spain and debutants South Africa in Group B. The tournament will take place from 7th June to 7th July 2019. The draw took place in La Seine Musicale in Paris and was conducted by former DFB-Frauen head coach Steffi Jones.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will begin their World Cup campaign against China in Roazhon Park in Rennes on 8th June (21:00 CEST). Four days later, the two time world champions will face spain in Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes (18:00 CEST) before facing South Africa in Montpellier on 17th June (18:00 CEST).

France begin with South Korea clash

The opening match of the 2019 World Cup will see France take on South Korea in Paris on 7th June (21:00 CEST). The top two teams in each of the six groups will progress to the round of sixteen, which will take place between 22nd-25th June 2019. The two semi finals (2nd & 3rd July) and the final (7th July) will take play in Lyon.

Germany, who finished fourth at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, were top seeds for the draw alongside defending champions USA, England (third place in 2015), Canada and Australia. Ahead of the tournament, Germany will travel to Marbella in Spain for a training camp in January. DFB-Frauen will also travel abroad for training in March. A friendly against Sweden has also been scheduled for 6th April.

World Cup Groups

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

