World Cup 2026: DFB support USA, Canada and Mexico bid

The German Football Association (DFB) are supporting the united bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The DFB deem both candidates suitable to host to 2026 World Cup. The basis of the DFB’s vote is the result of an evaluative report of the worldwide association’s task force. The report rated the American application much higher than the Moroccan application in all relevant areas, particularly the stadia, transport infrastructure and accommodation capacity for fans.

Given the importance of sustainability, the DFB deems it important that a World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico would have a lesser effect on the environment as well as lows costs.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel says: “It is encouraging that both applications were up for selection by the congress after a fair and transparent procedure. The political interventions from the US president, which went against the FIFA’s Fairplay morals, were regrettable, but they had no influence on the DFB’s decision. Due to the new World Cup tournament format with 48 teams, it would have been difficult for smaller countries without comprehensive stadium capacities to successfully host a World Cup. In this respect, small and medium-sized associations should think about banding together for applications to host future World Cup tournaments.”